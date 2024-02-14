News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Pujara snubbed again! Former player slams decision

Pujara snubbed again! Former player slams decision

Source: PTI
February 14, 2024 22:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Cheteshwar Pujara

IMAGE: Cheteshwar Pujara has been sidelined since the series in the West Indies. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Former India player Karsan Ghavri on Wednesday slammed the decision to ignore veteran Cheteshwar Pujara for the Test series against England especially with the depleted batting line-up in the absence of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul.

A veteran of 103 Tests, the 36-year-old Pujara has been sidelined since the series in the West Indies, with the Indian selectors preferring to look ahead.

"I don't understand the reason why Cheteshwar Pujara was dropped. He should have been in the Indian team right from the first Test," Ghavri told PTI on the eve of the third Test here, the home ground of Pujara.

"At first, Virat Kohli was not playing the first two Tests and now it has been announced that he would not be playing the remaining three Tests. Cheteshwar was not only the greatest replacement but the greatest player they should have included," added the 72-year-old.

With Kohli pulling out of the series citing "personal reasons" and Rahul injured, the Indian batting lineup has looked thin in the ongoing five-match series.

India have played Shubman Gill at No 3 but with little success, while Shreyas Iyer has failed to impress and has been dropped.

 

The Rohit Sharma-led side is likely to hand Sarfaraz Khan debut in Shreyas' place, while another youngster, Devdutt Padikkal, has been named as Rahul's replacement in the squad.

Pujara, however, has not given up on hope and is doing well in the ongoing Ranji Trophy. The veteran has already scored 673 runs at an average of 74.77 for Saurashtra and will play in their concluding league match against Manipur from Friday.

"He is still fighting, he is still in good form, he is very much in good shape and even if he comes back, I won't be surprised," Ghavri said.

He further spoke about captain Rohit Sharma's dip in form and said a big knock is round the corner.

"Rohit Sharma is a great player and there is no doubt about it. This kind of player only requires one big innings. One good 50, 60, 70 or 100, he will be on track," he added.

The series is tied 1-1 going into the third Test, starting from Thursday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Jasprit Bumrah: Undisputed King of ICC Test Bowling
Jasprit Bumrah: Undisputed King of ICC Test Bowling
Will Rajkot serve up another Bumrah masterclass?
Will Rajkot serve up another Bumrah masterclass?
WATCH: Jurel-Jaiswal's Playful Banter!
WATCH: Jurel-Jaiswal's Playful Banter!
Can India stop Ben Stokes' 100th Test triumph?
Can India stop Ben Stokes' 100th Test triumph?
Modi performs global aarti at Abu Dhabi Hindu temple
Modi performs global aarti at Abu Dhabi Hindu temple
Hardik who? Rohit to lead India in T20 World Cup 2024
Hardik who? Rohit to lead India in T20 World Cup 2024
We survived because ...: Navy man on Qatar ordeal
We survived because ...: Navy man on Qatar ordeal

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

Hardik who? Rohit to lead India in T20 World Cup 2024

Hardik who? Rohit to lead India in T20 World Cup 2024

Ash destined to get his 500th in my hometown: Jadeja

Ash destined to get his 500th in my hometown: Jadeja

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances