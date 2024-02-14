News
Ashwin destined to get his 500th in my hometown: Jadeja

Ashwin destined to get his 500th in my hometown: Jadeja

Source: ANI
February 14, 2024 19:03 IST
Ravichandran Ashwin

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have been formidable pair at home. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja said on Wednesday that his partner-in-spin Ravichandran Ashwin will finally reach the landmark of 500 Test wickets in his hometown and expressed happiness at his teammate being on the cusp of accomplishing such a huge milestone.

 

The third Test between India and England will take place on Rajkot from Thursday onwards.

The series is level at 1-1. A key moment that is being anticipated in this series is Ashwin touching 500 Test wickets and becoming only second Indian and ninth overall bowler to do so.

Currently, Ashwin is at 499 Test wickets in 97 matches at an average of 23.92. Speaking to the media in the pre-match press conference, Jadeja said, "He will definitely complete his 500 wickets on this ground. I am very excited because I have been playing with him for 12-13 years and to achieve this milestone of completing 500 Test wickets is a really big thing," Jadeja said.

"I thought he would complete it in the first Test but it's okay, whatever is written in destiny… he will complete his 500 wickets in Rajkot, in my hometown," Jadeja added.

Source: ANI
