Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul ruled out of the second Test; Sarfaraz picked

Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul ruled out of the second Test; Sarfaraz picked

By REDIFF CRICKET
Last updated on: January 29, 2024 16:46 IST
IMAGE: Injury blues hit the Indian camp as the hosts will miss two key players for the upcoming second Test against England. Photograph: BCCI

In a big blow to the Indian team, the hosts will miss Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul for the second Test against England.

After losing the first Test of the five-match series, the action shifts to Vizag. Both Rahul and Jadeja will miss the Test due to injuries.

“Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul have been ruled out of the second Test against England in Vizag, starting February 02, 2024.

 

“Jadeja sustained a hamstring injury during play on Day 4 of the first Test in Hyderabad while Rahul complained of a right quadriceps pain. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring the progress of the duo,” read the BCCI statement.

The selection committee have added Sarfaraz Khan, Sourabh Kumar and Washington Sundar to India's squad.

Saransh Jain has been named as a replacement for Washington Sundar in the India A squad for the third and final multi-day game against England Lions starting February 1, 2024 in Ahmedabad.

Avesh Khan will continue to travel with his Ranji Trophy team, Madhya Pradesh and will join the Test squad if required.

India's updated Squad for 2nd Test vs England: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Avesh Khan, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Washington Sundar, Sourabh Kumar.

REDIFF CRICKET
