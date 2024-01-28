Will Ravindra Jadeja miss out on the 2nd Test?

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja may miss the next Test due to injury. Photograph: BCCI

England skipper Ben Stokes' direct hit to dismiss Ravindra Jadeja wasn't just the turning point of the first Test but could also be one that decides the course of the series as India's No 1 all-rounder across formats was seen struggling with a hamstring niggle.

Jadeja, who was the top scorer in India's first innings with 87 and also took five wickets across two innings, might have snapped a hamstring muscle as he immediately felt the area trying to go for a quick single. He didn't look comfortable and head coach Rahul Dravid, wasn't forthcoming about the extent of the damage.

"We'll see. I honestly haven't had a chance to speak to the physio as yet. Once I get back, I'll speak to him and see what it is about," Dravid said at the post-match media conference.

The extent of the hamstring injury decides the duration of lay-off but even if it is not a tear and just merely strain, it still might be advisable to give him rest for a week if not more.

The turnaround between first and second Test is a very short one — just four days — as it starts on February 2 at Visakhapatnam.

It is still not clear whether Jadeja will travel with the team to Vizag or head to National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Jadeja had also missed out on a Test match last month in South Africa when he developed back spasms on the morning of the first Test in Centurion.