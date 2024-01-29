News
Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded for Code of Conduct breach in Hyderabad Test

Source: PTI
January 29, 2024 16:32 IST
Photograph: BCCI

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been reprimanded and handed a demerit point for deliberately stepping in England player Ollie Pope's way as he went for a run which led to "inappropriate physical contact" during the first Test at Hyderabad.

Bumrah's offence is a Level 1 offence under the ICC code of conduct.

In addition to the reprimand, one demerit point has also been added to Bumrah's disciplinary record as it was his first offence in a 24-month period.

 

"The incident occurred in the 81st over of England's second innings, when Bumrah, after completing his follow through, deliberately stepped in Ollie Pope's way as the batter went for a run, leading to inappropriate physical contact," the ICC said in a release.

Bumrah was found to have breached Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel during an international match.

Bumrah accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Richie Richardson and there was no need for a formal hearing. 

The on-field umpires Paul Reiffel and Chris Gaffaney, third umpire Marais Erasmus and fourth umpire Rohan Pandit levelled the charge against Bumrah.

England defeated India by 28 runs on Sunday to go 1-0 up in the five-match series.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
