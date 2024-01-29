It was one of India's most forgettable performance at home as they were outplayed by England by 28 runs in the first Test in Hyderabad on Sunday.



While the winning margin doesn't seem that big, the way England made a smashing comeback after conceding a huge 190 run first innings lead was truly commendable.



England stuck to their gameplan in the second innings, attacking the spinners at every opportunity as the Indians came undone and clearly looked bereft of ideas.



Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer have continued to struggle for runs at the Test level, but the major talking point has been how the champion spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja were taken apart by the young and exciting England batting line-up.



A look at what went wrong for India in the Hyderabad Test:





End of the road for Gill?

IMAGE: Shubman Gill walks back after his dismissal in India's first innings of the first Test against England. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Shubman Gill's form is a major worry for India. Not so long ago he was rated as the future of Indian batting across formats, but his woeful run has put him on the verge of getting dropped from the Test team.



His twin failures in the first Test against England -- 23 and 0 -- could see him lose his place for the second match.

Gill averages a lowly 29 in Test cricket, for a tally of 1,063 runs in 21 Tests. He has not got past the 50 run mark in his last 11 Tests innings, since scoring 128 against Australia in Ahmedabad in March last year.



Unable to cope the pressure of opening the batting, Gill was accommodated to his preferred to No. 3 slot but even there he is yet to make a mark with scores of 6, 10, 29 not out, 2, 26, 36, 10, 23 and 0.



Gill played a loose shot to throw his wicket away in the first innings in Hyderabad. He didn't fare better in the second innings caught at silly point off Tom Hartley for a duck.



It would be a surprise if he is retained for the second Test with the in-form Rajat Patidar waiting on the sidelines.



Iyer's poor run with the bat

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer's place is under the scanner after two failures in the first Test. Photograph: BCCI

Shreyas Iyer's place is also under threat.



Iyer has also not got past the 50 run mark in his last 10 innings.

Since January last year, the Mumbai right-hander has scored 131 runs in six Tests at an average of 14.



Iyer also came in for criticism for his shot selection. After scoring 35 in the first innings, he threw away the start by slog sweeping Rehan Ahmed straight to deep midwicket when he should have carried on to score much more.

In the second innings, he pushed away from his body off Jack Leach to be caught in the slips for 13.



Rohit not able to lead from the front

IMAGE: A disappointed Rohit Sharma reacts during the first Test. Photograph: BCCI

Rohit Sharma as the captain and the batter didn't live up to expectations in the series opener.



Rohit hasn't got past the 50 run mark in his last six innings. His captaincy also came in for some criticism during the first Test when he seemed clueless against the onslaught from Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope, who disrupted the Indian spinners with their sweeps and reverse sweeps.



The field was spread out for Pope and even England's lower order allowing the former to build decisive partnerships with the likes of Tom Hartley and Rehan Ahmed.



On the other hand, Ben Stokes was quite proactive and didn't let him team sulk even after they conceded a 190 run lead as they came out all guns blazing in their second innings with the bat to turn the match on its head.



Stokes' brilliant run out of Ravindra Jadeja in the second innings was one of the standout moments in England's victory.

The way he backed debutant spinner Tom Hartley after his first innings thrashing is a hallmark of a good captain and is one of the big reasons why England look so motivated when playing under the Ben Stokes-Brendon McCullum combine.



Batters throwing away starts

IMAGE: K L Rahul tries to avoid the short ball from Mark Wood. Photograph: BCCI



Not many would have given England a chance after India posted 436 in their first innings.



India should have closed the match in their first innings itself by scoring in excess of 500, but their top and middle batters threw their wickets away with some poor shots.



Yashasvi Jaiswal (80), Rohit Sharma (24), Shubman Gill (23), K L Rahul (86) and Shreyas Iyer (35) were all guilty of their downfall by playing aerial shots instead of looking to buckle down and score a big century.



In the second innings, none of the top five batters stood up to the challenge as none of them managed even a single fifty.



Their sedate approach in the second innings surprised everyone. While the Indian batters are not quite adept at sweeping spinners, none of them even made an effort to use their feet and disrupt the rhythm of someone like Tom Hartley.



Kohli's absence

Virat Kohli's sudden withdrawal from the first two Tests has left a huge hole in the Indian batting line-up.



Kohli has been India's most consistent Test batter in the last 12 months. He played crucial knocks in tough conditions in South Africa and there is no doubt his experience was sorely missed in Hyderabad.



Not only his batting but his energy on the field was also missed big time.

When things are not going India's way in Tests, you will often spot Kohli egging on the crowd or cheering his players or even sledging the opposition to distract them.



Spinners failed to tackle Bazball

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma speaks to senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. Photograph: BCCI

The Indian spinners were all over the England batters in the first innings when they bundled them out for 246 on Day 1.



But England's batters countered the spinners the second time around using the sweep and reverse sweep to good effect.



It was the first time that Ashwin and Jadeja conceded more than 100 runs each in the second innings of a Test match in India.

Jasprit Bumrah had brought India back with two quick wickets after England were sitting pretty on 113/1 at one stage in their innings scoring at more six per over.



The experienced Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow perished cheaply, but the spin trio of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel could not somehow find a way to tame Ollie Pope, who played a memorable knock of 196 on a turning pitch.



The pitch had gone slower on the third and fourth day even though it was offering turn but trust the likes of Ashwin and Jadeja to come up with a Plan B to stop someone playing unorthodox shots like Pope.



It was perhaps the first time ever that Ashwin and Jadeja had looked so clueless in a home Test.



England's plan worked to perfection as they never allowed Jadeja to settle into a rhythm, as he went for 219 runs in 52 overs bowled in the two innings, for an economy rate of more than four as against his career economy rate of 2.4.



Similarly, Ashwin went for 126 runs in 29 overs in the second innings and never looked like the champion bowler he is known to be in home conditions.

The third spinner Axar Patel conceded 107 runs in 29 overs.



It was clear that England's Bazball approach had rattled the Indian spinners and scuppered all their plans.



Dropped catches

IMAGE: Axar Patel dropped Ollie Pope, when he was batting on 110, off the bowling of Ravindra Jadeja. Photograph: BCCI

Ollie Pope made India pay for the two dropped catches. Axar Patel dropped him at short thirdman off Jadeja when his score was 110 on the third day and Rahul put down a simple catch at first slip when the England vice-captain was 186 off Mohammed Siraj.



If the first one had been taken, England may have been bowled out for much lesser and India's target might have been under 150 or even 100.