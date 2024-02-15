How Rohit, Jadeja helped India overcome early wobble

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma celebrates after bringing up his century. Photograph: BCCI

Captain Rohit Sharma and middle-order batter Ravindra Jadeja smashed defiant hundreds to drag India out of the doldrums and into a comfortable 326 for five on the opening day of the third Test against England on Thursday.

India were reeling at 33-3 inside the opening hour after Mark Wood proved the value of extra pace on a docile track at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Rohit and Jadeja rebuilt the innings with a 204-run stand to drag the hosts back into the contest.

IMAGE: England's Mark Wood celebrates after taking the wicket of India's Yashasvi Jaiswal, caught out by Joe Root. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Jadeja was batting on 110 at stumps, his fourth Test hundred, with nightwatchman Kuldeep Yadav on one at the other end.

Rohit's stellar 131 contained three sixes, 14 fours and plenty of drama.

IMAGE: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma in action. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

The opener suffered a blow to his helmet, was dropped in the slip and succeeded in having an lbw decision against him reversed en route to his 11th Test hundred innings.

With the five-match series poised at 1-1, Rohit's decision to bat on a flat surface was hardly surprising but Wood tormented the batters with his express speed.

IMAGE: England's Mark Wood celebrates with Ben Stokes after taking the wicket of India's Shubman Gill, caught out by Ben Foakes. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

The fast bowler had Yashasvi Jaiswal (10) caught in the slip in his second over and Shubman Gill fell caught behind for a duck in Wood's next.

England captain Ben Stokes, playing his 100th Test, introduced spin in the ninth over and was rewarded immediately as Tom Hartley dismissed Rajat Patidar for five.

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja in action . Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Wood continued to bowl with relentless hostility at the other end, hitting Rohit on his helmet grille on one occasion.

The opener got a life on 27 when he edged Hartley and Joe Root spilled the catch at slip.

IMAGE: England's Mark Wood celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of India's Rohit Sharma, caught out by Ben Stokes. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Rohit was adjudged lbw to James Anderson but the decision was reversed after replays confirmed the ball had hit bat first.

Rohit and Jadeja denied England a breakthrough in the second session dragging India back into the contest.

Rohit took 157 balls to bring up his hundred and the muted celebration indicated his resolve to carry on but Stokes and Wood combined to scupper that plan.

IMAGE: India's Sarfaraz Khan and Ravindra Jadeja in action running between the wickets. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

The short-ball tactics they pursued against Rohit paid off as the batter slapped the ball from Wood to Stokes at midwicket.

Debutant Sarfaraz Khan shrugged off early jitters and raced to a 48-ball fifty before his entertaining knock of 62 was cut short.

Jadeja was on 99 when his hesitation led to Sarfaraz being run out. A furious Rohit was seen hurling his cap on the floor in the pavilion after the dismissal.

IMAGE: Sarfaraz Khan celebrates his half-century. Photograph: BCCI

Wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel also made his Test debut for India in the match.