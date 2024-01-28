News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Definitely our greatest triumph since I've been captain, gushes Stokes

Definitely our greatest triumph since I've been captain, gushes Stokes

Source: PTI
January 28, 2024 22:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: England skipper Ben Stokes tagged the win over India as one of his best as skipper. Photograph:Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Ben Stokes rated the 28-run victory over India in the first Test in Hyderabad on Sunday as the finest moment yet in his time as the England captain.

Fuelled by Ollie Pope's epic 196 and debutant left-arm spinner Tom Hartley's seven-wicket haul, England roared back into the match even after conceding a massive 190-run first innings lead.

"Since I've taken the captaincy on, we've had a lot of fantastic moments as a team. We've had a lot of great victories.

 

"We've been involved in some amazing games. But I think where we are and who we're playing against, this victory is definitely our greatest triumph since I've been captain," said Stokes in the post-match press meet.

Stokes kept faith in Hartley despite a below-par outing in the first innings.

The Durham man explained the rationale.

"I was willing to give him the longer spell regardless of what had happened (in the first innings) because I knew I was going to have to turn back to him at some point throughout this Test match.

"Whether or not that was the reason to say he got seven wickets and won us the game this innings, who knows? But that was the thought process behind it and giving the people we select complete backing and not going back on the words that we speak," added Stokes.

"I'm a great observer of the game. I learned a lot from our first innings in the field. I watched a lot of how the Indian spinners operate in the field and the fields that Rohit (Sharma) set.

"So, I tried to take a lot of that into our innings here when we obviously had to bowl them out. I'm thrilled for everyone involved," said Stokes.

The premier all-rounder also offered a word of praise for Pope.

"I think the situation we found ourselves in, coming in at No. 3, some of the shots that we've seen, just that whole innings, 190 on such a difficult wicket.

"He was able to manipulate the field with his sweep shots and the way he was able to rotate the strike… I think that's the greatest innings that's ever been played in the subcontinent by an English batsman," he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
India Have Never Lost After 100+ Lead!
India Have Never Lost After 100+ Lead!
How England scripted a stellar comeback win over India
How England scripted a stellar comeback win over India
'You need to be brave enough, which we weren't'
'You need to be brave enough, which we weren't'
Tolerated Nitish Kumar's Hindi push for INDIA: DMK
Tolerated Nitish Kumar's Hindi push for INDIA: DMK
I had to keep a cool head: Hartley
I had to keep a cool head: Hartley
No reserved posts can be de-reserved: Govt on UGC
No reserved posts can be de-reserved: Govt on UGC
U19 WC: Arshin, Tiwari power India to crushing win
U19 WC: Arshin, Tiwari power India to crushing win

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

Will Ravindra Jadeja miss out on the 2nd Test?

Will Ravindra Jadeja miss out on the 2nd Test?

Dravid doesn't want to be 'too harsh', but...

Dravid doesn't want to be 'too harsh', but...

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances