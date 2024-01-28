India Have Never Lost After 100+ Lead!

India after taking a 100+ run lead at the end of the first innings in a Home Test:

Instances: 106.

Won: 70.

Drawn: 35.

Lost: 1 (vs England, Hyderabad 2024).

IMAGE: England's players celebrate winning the first Test against India in Hyderabad on Sunday, January 28, 2024. Photograph: BCCI

Tom Hartley took seven wickets and Ollie Pope hit a magnificent century to script England's remarkable come-from-behind victory against India in the first Test in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Hartley enjoyed a memorable debut, taking 7/62 to bowl out India for 202 in their second innings late on Day 4.



Pope was instrumental in England's amazing comeback after conceding a 190 run first innings lead. His epic 196 rallied England to 420 in their second innings as they set India 231 for victory on a challenging track.

India's batting line-up missing the dependable Virat Kohli caved into the pressure of the run chase on a weary Day 4 wicket to finish on the losing side.



Despite coming under flak for their Bazball approach with the bat in the first innings which saw them getting bowled out for 246, England used the same aggressive tactic to make a grand comeback.



Ben Duckett had the Indian spinners tearing their hair in frustration as he used the sweep and reverse sweeps to good effect and Pope also followed suit.



Ravi Shastri: Fantastic game of Test match cricket in front of a terrific crowd to support. Just shows what a fearless and positive mindset can achieve. Well played England #INDvsENG #TestCricket #Hyderabad

IMAGE: Tom Hartley celebrates dismissing Mohammed Siraj to bowl England to victory. Photograph: BCCI

Derek Pringle: Incredible victory by England in Hyderabad. No team visiting India has overcome such a big 1st inns deficit (190) to win. Bazball continues to defy convention...



Irfan Pathan: England showcased exceptional cricket to secure the win. Ollie Pope's triumph on Indian soil will echo for years. 'I won't complain even if the pitch turn from ball 1' this attitude made him dangerous.



Michael Vaughan: Is that England's greatest ever Test win?? 1981 at Headingley springs to mind but I think it's better considering the team played against and conditions?



Graeme Swann: A stunning win for England in Hyderabad. Magnificent from Ollie Pope and extraordinarily magical for Tommy Hartley. I'm thrilled to bits for the boys @englandcricket



IMAGE: Ollie Pope bats during England's second innings on Day 4. Photograph: BCCI

Aakash Chopra: What a Test match... absolutely incredible. Ollie Pope. Tom Hartley. Runs from the lower order. Well played, England.



Dinesh Karthik: The Day 1 version of me would've never believed today's result...but again, that's what Test cricket is all about! What a game!



Ian Bell: What a great Test win @englandcricket So good too watch!! Big team effort.Absolute Masterclass from @OPope32 in attack & defence in these conditions. So pleased for

@tomhartley100 Test cricket is the best!! A lot of cricket to go but this result sets the series up nicely.



Robert Croft: What a win by England after being so far behind on 1st innings on such a challenging pitch. Pope out of this world and Hartley showed bags of character.

Interesting to see if India stick with pitches that turn this much as it brings spinners of all levels into the game #INDvsENG