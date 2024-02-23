News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Ashwin's milestone day makes him undisputed spin King

Ashwin's milestone day makes him undisputed spin King

Source: ANI
February 23, 2024 19:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ravichandran Ashwin

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCCI

Star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin scripted a massive record as he became the first India player to pick up 100 Test wickets against England.

On Day 1 of the fourth Test against England in Ranchi, Ashwin bagged the wicket of Jonny Bairstow to become the first Indian player to reach the landmark milestone.

The English wicketkeeper batter was originally deemed not out, but India decided to challenge the on-field decision which was overturned in the favour of the hosts.

 

Ashwin has now claimed hundred-plus wickets against two teams - Australia (114) and England. The 37-year-old also has 1085 Test runs against the Three Lions in Test cricket.

He is now just the fourth player in the history of cricket to have 100 wickets and 1000 runs against England after the likes of Gary Sobers (West Indies), Monty Noble (Australia) and George Giffen (Australia).

Ravichandran Ashwin

IMAGE: India's players celebrate after Ravichandran Ashwin got the wicket of Jonny Bairstow. Photograph: BCCI

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah congratulated Ashwin on the historic feat and called him one of the greatest spinners in the history of cricket.

"Setting new records yet again, @ashwinravi99 (Ashwin) has made history by becoming the first Indian to take 100 test wickets against England. His outstanding performance further cements his status as one of the greatest spin bowlers in cricket history. His extraordinary feat underscores his talent, and dedication to the sport. Congratulations," Shah wrote on X.

Ashwin ended the day with figures of 1/83 as Joe Root's 31st Test ton brought the game back to balance after India managed to race away in the first session of Day 1.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
'This is the Joe Root mode that win you Test matches'
'This is the Joe Root mode that win you Test matches'
How Root's heroic century rescued England on Day 1
How Root's heroic century rescued England on Day 1
PHOTOS: Root ton brings Eng back from brink on Day 1
PHOTOS: Root ton brings Eng back from brink on Day 1
Byju's shareholders vote to remove CEO, family
Byju's shareholders vote to remove CEO, family
Joe Root becomes England's first 19,000-run batter
Joe Root becomes England's first 19,000-run batter
Akash Deep's dream debut: What he did differently
Akash Deep's dream debut: What he did differently
Liverpool's Europa challenge revealed
Liverpool's Europa challenge revealed

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

Joe Root becomes England's first 19,000-run batter

Joe Root becomes England's first 19,000-run batter

Akash Deep's dream debut: What he did differently

Akash Deep's dream debut: What he did differently

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances