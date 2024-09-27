News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Bangladesh board washes hands off Shakib's security

Bangladesh board washes hands off Shakib's security

Source: PTI
September 27, 2024 10:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shakib Al Hasan 

IMAGE: Shakib Al Hasan was named as an accused in a murder case back home during the political unrest in July-August, when hundreds of people were killed and also led to the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Photograph: Reuters

Star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan's hopes of returning home have hit a roadblock with Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Faruque Ahmed making it clear that the Board cannot not ensure a personal security cover due to the ongoing case against him.

The 37-year-old, who on Thursday announced his retirement from T20 Internationals with immediate effect, had expressed his desire to play his farewell match against South Africa at home in October if he is assured of safety on return to Bangladesh.

 

"Shakib's security is not in the board's hand. The board can't provide an individual with personal security. He has to take a decision on that. His security has to come from the highest level of the government," Bangladeshi media quoted Faruque as saying.

"BCB is not a security agency like the police or RAB (Rapid Action Battalion). We haven't spoken to anyone (in the government) about him. Since his case is a sub-judice matter, so we can't really do much about it."

Shakib was named as an accused in a murder case back home during the political unrest in July-August, when hundreds of people were killed and also led to the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He was a member of Parliament from her party, the Awami League.

Shakib, on Thursday, said that the second Test against India in Kanpur will be his last if next month's home farewell match in Mirpur doesn't materialise. His final international game for Bangladesh will be in the Champions Trophy which is likely to be held in UAE and Pakistan.

Faruque said: "Of course there's going to be nothing like it, [if he plays] his last Test at home. Shakib is going through a difficult phase of his life. I didn't try to [talk him out of the retirement]. He thought that this was the right time for him to retire. I respect his decision."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Shakib quits T20Is; Kanpur match could be final Test
Shakib quits T20Is; Kanpur match could be final Test
'There are a lot of good things that sir taught me'
'There are a lot of good things that sir taught me'
'They have class, experience to make comeback'
'They have class, experience to make comeback'
Love, Sitara Review
Love, Sitara Review
Sanya, Jahnvi, Sobhita In Tantalizing Tissue Saris
Sanya, Jahnvi, Sobhita In Tantalizing Tissue Saris
Israel kills Hezbollah Commander amid ceasefire calls
Israel kills Hezbollah Commander amid ceasefire calls
'We Are Voting For Next Chief Minister'
'We Are Voting For Next Chief Minister'

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

'I Wish Pant Was Australian'

'I Wish Pant Was Australian'

How Aussies plan to tackle Rohit challenge

How Aussies plan to tackle Rohit challenge

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances