News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PHOTOS: India vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 2, Indore

PHOTOS: India vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 2, Indore

Source: PTI
March 02, 2023 12:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGES from Day 2 of the 3rd Test played between India and Australia in Indore on Thursday.

Umesh Yadav celebrates the wicket of Cameron Green

IMAGE: Umesh Yadav celebrates the wicket of Cameron Green. Photograph: BCCI

Umesh Yadav bagged three wickets as India bowled out Australia for 197 in their first innings on the second morning of the third Test in Indore on Thursday.

 

At lunch, India were 13 for no loss.

Mitchell Starc is bowled by Umesh Yadav.

IMAGE: Mitchell Starc is bowled by Umesh Yadav. Photograph: BCCI

Australia still lead India by 75 runs on a tricky pitch that came under fire for offering sharp turn in the first hour of the match.

Skipper Rohit Sharma was batting on five, while Shubman Gill was on four.

Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates with team-mates after taking the wicket of Alex Carey.

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates with team-mates after taking the wicket of Alex Carey. Photograph: BCCI

Earlier, Usman Khawaja top-scored for the visitors with a 147-ball 60, while Marnus Labuschagne made 31.

For India, Ravindra Jadeja (4/78) picked up four wickets while Umesh (3/12) and Ravichandran Ashwin (3/44) took three wickets apiece.

Todd Murphy is bowled by Umesh Yadav.

IMAGE: Todd Murphy is bowled by Umesh Yadav. Photograph: BCCI
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Jadeja records special double in Indore
Jadeja records special double in Indore
What makes the Ashwin-Jadeja special
What makes the Ashwin-Jadeja special
Chappell wants pitch curators to work with freedom
Chappell wants pitch curators to work with freedom
What's Tiger Like In Real Life?
What's Tiger Like In Real Life?
PM, LoP, CJI to advise Prez on CEC appointment: SC
PM, LoP, CJI to advise Prez on CEC appointment: SC
Nilekani, Kamath on SC-appointed Adani probe panel
Nilekani, Kamath on SC-appointed Adani probe panel
What makes the Ashwin-Jadeja special
What makes the Ashwin-Jadeja special

AUSTRALIA TOUR INDIA 2023

AUSTRALIA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

Spinners, Khawaja take honours on Day 1 at Indore

Spinners, Khawaja take honours on Day 1 at Indore

'One day Test match anyone?'

'One day Test match anyone?'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances