PHOTOS: India vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 2, Indore

IMAGES from Day 2 of the 3rd Test played between India and Australia in Indore on Thursday.

IMAGE: Umesh Yadav celebrates the wicket of Cameron Green. Photograph: BCCI

Umesh Yadav bagged three wickets as India bowled out Australia for 197 in their first innings on the second morning of the third Test in Indore on Thursday.

At lunch, India were 13 for no loss.

IMAGE: Mitchell Starc is bowled by Umesh Yadav. Photograph: BCCI

Australia still lead India by 75 runs on a tricky pitch that came under fire for offering sharp turn in the first hour of the match.

Skipper Rohit Sharma was batting on five, while Shubman Gill was on four.

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates with team-mates after taking the wicket of Alex Carey. Photograph: BCCI

Earlier, Usman Khawaja top-scored for the visitors with a 147-ball 60, while Marnus Labuschagne made 31.

For India, Ravindra Jadeja (4/78) picked up four wickets while Umesh (3/12) and Ravichandran Ashwin (3/44) took three wickets apiece.