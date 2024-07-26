News
I have always enjoyed being a leader: Suryakumar

I have always enjoyed being a leader: Suryakumar

Source: PTI
July 26, 2024 12:17 IST
IMAGE: Suryakumar has captained Mumbai in domestic cricket, while he has led India in seven T20Is against Australia and South Africa last year.. Photographs: BCCI

Newly-appointed India T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav says he has enjoyed being a leader on the field in the last couple of years despite not being a regular captain, adding that he learnt the tricks of the trade from different skippers he has played under.

 

Suryakumar was appointed as India's T20 captain last week ahead of Hardik Pandya after Rohit Sharma's retirement from the format. His first assignment will be the three-match T20 series against hosts Sri Lanka starting in Pallekele on Saturday.

"I have always enjoyed being a leader on the field even though I was not the captain. I have always learnt a lot of things from different captains. It's a good feeling and a great responsibility," the swashbuckling middle-order batter told bcci.tv.

Suryakumar has captained Mumbai in domestic cricket, while he has led India in seven T20Is against Australia and South Africa last year.



Indian cricket is set to embark on a new era under Suryakumar and new head coach Gautam Gambhir.

Both Suryakumar and Gambhir share a strong bond since Kolkata Knight Riders days as they played together in 2014 for the franchise.

And Suryakumar, known for his aggressive batting and innovative shots, described his relationship with Gambhir as both special and strong.

"This relationship is special because in 2014 I played under him in KKR. It was special because from there only I got opportunities. The relationship is still strong.

"He (Gambhir) knows how I work, what is my mindset when I come to practice sessions. I also know how he tries to work as a coach. It's all about the lovely relationship we have and very excited to see how it goes forward," the Mumbai batter said.

By his own admission, Suryakumar wants to remain humble and grounded while leading the side on the field as he looks at cricket just as a sport, not life.

"I think most important thing what I have learned from this sport is how humble you are after achieving or even after not doing well. I have learned when you do something on the ground you have to leave it on the ground," he said.

"This is not your life, this is just a part of your life. So you can't be when you are doing well you stay on the top and when you are not doing well, you are underground.

"That's one thing which you shouldn't do ever as a sportsman, that's one thing which I have learned and that's what helps me create balance in my life. If you are good person, everything happens good."

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
