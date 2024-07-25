News
Rahul Dravid junior signs for Warriors in KSCA T20!

Rahul Dravid junior signs for Warriors in KSCA T20!

Source: PTI
July 25, 2024 22:39 IST
IMAGE: Samit Dravid in action. File Photograph: MCC Sports, Jammu

Samit Dravid, son of former India head coach and captain Rahul Dravid, was on Thursday roped in by Mysuru Warriors during the player auction ahead of the upcoming season of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20.

Warriors acquired the services of Samit, a middle-order batsman and a seamer, for Rs 50000.

"It's good to have him in our side as he has shown a lot of promise in various age-group tournaments for KSCA," a Warriors team official told PTI.

Samit was part of the Karnataka under-19 side that won this season's Cooch Behar Trophy, and he has also played for KSCA XI against the visiting Lancashire side earlier this year.

Warriors, the last season's runners-up, will be led by Karun Nair and their bowling will be bolstered by the presence of India pacer Prasidh Krishna, who was bought for Rs 1 lakh.    

 

Nair was retained by the franchise, while Prasidh has recently undergone a surgery on his left proximal quadriceps tendon, and is looking to make his way back into the top-flight cricket.     

Mysore Warriors squad: Karun Nair, Karthik CA, Manoj Bhandage, Karthik S U, Suchith J, Gowtham K, Vidyadhar Patil, Venkatesh M, Harshil Dharmani, Goutham Mishra, Dhanush Gowda, Samit Dravid, Deepak Devadiga, Sumit Kumar, Smayan Srivastava, Jasper EJ, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Sarfaraz Ashraf.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
