Hardik Breaks Silence On Natasa's Post

IMAGE: Natasa Stankovic with son Agastya. Photographs: Natasa Stankovic/Instagram

Hardik Pandya broke his silence as he responded to Natasa Stankovic's Instagram post with son Agastya, who will be 4 years old n July 30.



Hardik, who is with the Indian team in Sri Lanka for the three-match T20I series, commented with supportive emojis on Natasa's posts which featured her and Agastya enjoying at a theme park in Serbia.

Hardik and Natasa announced their separation last week after four years of marriage. The joint statement emphasised their commitment to co-parenting their son despite their decision to part ways.



Natasa returned home to Serbia with Agastya following the divorce. This was her first post on Instagram since announcing the divorce and Hardik displayed great maturity as he commented with a red heart, heart eyes, evil eye, and an okay hand emoji.