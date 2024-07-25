News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Hardik Breaks Silence On Natasa's Post

Hardik Breaks Silence On Natasa's Post

By REDIFF CRICKET
July 25, 2024 10:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Natasa Stankovic with son Agastya. Photographs: Natasa Stankovic/Instagram

Hardik Pandya broke his silence as he responded to Natasa Stankovic's Instagram post with son Agastya, who will be 4 years old n July 30.

Hardik, who is with the Indian team in Sri Lanka for the three-match T20I series, commented with supportive emojis on Natasa's posts which featured her and Agastya enjoying at a theme park in Serbia.

Hardik and Natasa announced their separation last week after four years of marriage. The joint statement emphasised their commitment to co-parenting their son despite their decision to part ways.

Natasa returned home to Serbia with Agastya following the divorce. This was her first post on Instagram since announcing the divorce and Hardik displayed great maturity as he commented with a red heart, heart eyes, evil eye, and an okay hand emoji.

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Did Shami Contemplate Suicide?
Did Shami Contemplate Suicide?
Hardik maintains stoic silence on controversies
Hardik maintains stoic silence on controversies
Hardik Pandya, Natasa Confirm Separation
Hardik Pandya, Natasa Confirm Separation
Why Radhikka Feels Beautiful
Why Radhikka Feels Beautiful
'Radical left lunatic': Trump attacks Kamala Harris
'Radical left lunatic': Trump attacks Kamala Harris
'Jobs Have To Be Created Everywhere'
'Jobs Have To Be Created Everywhere'
List of Indian athletes qualified for Paris Olympics
List of Indian athletes qualified for Paris Olympics

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Paris Olympic 2024 Games Schedule

Paris Olympic 2024 Games Schedule

Kuldeep Seeks Blessings For Lanka ODIs

Kuldeep Seeks Blessings For Lanka ODIs

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances