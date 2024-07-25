'Say It Without Fear Why Hardik Didn't Get Captaincy'

IMAGE: Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar claimed that 'fitness' was a key issue behind Suryakumar Yadav appointed as India's T20 captain ahead of Hardik Pandya. Photograph: Hardik Pandya/Instagram

Former India opener Krishnamachari Srikkanth slammed Chairman of the Selectors Ajit Agarkar over his comments on why Hardik Pandya was not picked as India's captain for the T20I series in Sri Lanka.

Srikkanth, who was the chairman of the selectors when India won the ODI World Cup in 2011, doesn't agree with Agarkar's explanation that 'fitness' was a key issue behind Suryakumar Yadav appointed as India's T20 captain ahead of Pandya following Rohit Sharma's retirement from the shortest format after the T20 World Cup win.



'Fitness has been something that he's struggled with, Agarkar had said about Pandya on Monday. 'As selectors, it becomes difficult then. The thought behind it was that we want someone who is likely to be available more.'



Pandya was one of India's key players during the T20 World Cup triumph recently but a couple of weeks later not only did he lose out on the T20 captaincy but the selectors also made a surprise move to promote Shubman Gill as vice-captain of India's ODI and T20 teams.



'I feel they have made the decision from the feedback of the dressing room. It could have probably been from the IPL. Fitness is something that I will not agree. He played the entire IPL and he also bowled,' Srikkanth pointed out.



'He might not have done well (in the IPL) but that's another issue. Mumbai Indians didn't qualify (for the play-offs>). In the T20 World Cup, he was the vice-captain and he played well. So, fitness is something that I don't agree with,' Srikkanth said in Tamil on his YouTube channel Cheeky Cheeka.



Srikkanth stated that he wants the selectors to be honest and fearless with their views on Pandya getting the captaincy snub.



'Suryakumar is a fantastic person. I like him and so is Hardik. But the reasons which they are giving they could have said it openly: 'We are dropping Hardik Pandya as captain, we want to move forward. We are looking at Suryakumar as a long term'. Make it clear. Say it without fear,' Srikkanth added.

Suryakumar will begin his stint as India's new T20 captain with the first T20 International against Sri Lanka in Pallekele on Saturday.