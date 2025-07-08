'What I liked about Shubman...': Rahane on what sets Gill apart

'It is not easy when you lose the first Test match and then come into the second with the series and the match on the line'

IMAGE: Shubman Gill led from the front with twin centuries—269 in the first innings and an attacking 161 in the second. Photograph: BCCI/X

Veteran Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane has heaped praise on Indian captain Shubman Gill for his extraordinary performance in the second Test match against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Gill led from the front with twin centuries—269 in the first innings and an attacking 161 in the second—as India crushed England by a mammoth 336 runs to level the series 1-1.

Taking to his official X handle, Rahane lauded Gill's temperament under pressure, especially after India had lost the opening Test.

"What I liked about Shubman was his attitude, his determination, and his focus throughout both innings," Rahane said in the video.

"It is not easy when you lose the first Test match and then come into the second with the series and the match on the line," he added.

India bounced back in style, scripting history by defeating England for the first time at Edgbaston. Gill's double century in the first innings laid a solid foundation, and his attacking ton in the second provided the perfect finishing touch.

"Getting a double hundred and setting the tone for your team is amazing. Because of his 269 in the first innings, we got a big total on the board, and then his batting in the second innings was the icing on the cake," noted Rahane.

Gill's leadership and dominance with the bat helped India post a colossal target of 608, which proved far beyond England's reach.

Coming to the match, England once again opted to field first. After getting KL Rahul (2) early, an 80-run stand between Yashasvi Jaiswal (87 in 107 balls, with 13 fours) and Karun Nair (31 in 50 balls, with five fours) helped India gain some footing. Skipper Shubman Gill had valuable partnerships of 203 runs with Ravindra Jadeja (89 in 137 balls, with 10 fours and a six) and 144 runs with Washington Sundar (42 in 103 balls, with three fours and a six), helping India reach 587. Gill scored 269 in 387 balls, with 30 fours and three sixes.

Shoaib Bashir (3/167) was the pick of the bowlers for England, while Chris Woakes and Josh Tongue also picked up two wickets each.

In England's first innings, India had them on the ropes at 84/5. However, a 303-run stand between Harry Brook (158 in 234 balls, with 17 fours and a six) and wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith (184* in 207 balls, with 21 fours and four sixes) sent India on a long hunt for answers. But Siraj (6/70) and Akash Deep (4/88) made the most of the new ball and took down the last five wickets for just 20 runs, bundling England out for 407 and securing a 180-run lead.

India’s response was swift, with a half-century opening stand between Jaiswal (28 in 22 balls, with six fours) and KL Rahul, who continued his good run with a 55 off 84 balls, laced with 10 boundaries. A 110-run stand for the fourth wicket between Rishabh Pant (65 in 58 balls, with eight fours and three sixes) and Gill increased the tempo. Gill then added another 175-run partnership with Jadeja, scoring 161 in 162 balls, with 13 fours and eight sixes. Jadeja remained unbeaten on 69* off 118 balls, with five fours and a six. India declared at 427/6, setting England a mammoth 608 runs to win.

During the run chase, England was reduced to 50/3. Jamie Smith (88 in 99 balls, with nine fours and four sixes) was the only glimmer of hope for England, but they were eventually skittled out for just 271 runs, losing by 336 runs—thanks to a brilliant spell from Akash Deep (6/99), who finished with a match haul of ten wickets.