From 'Stupid' to 'Superb': Gavaskar on Pant's Ton

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant’s Headingley ton combined flair with composure. Photograph: ICC/X

Rishabh Pant didn’t just break records at Headingley — he rewrote perceptions.

Not too long ago, Sunil Gavaskar labelled Rishabh Pant’s reckless shot in Australia as ‘stupid, stupid, stupid.’

Fast forward to Headingley, as the wicketkeeper brought up his seventh Test hundred — overtaking MS Dhoni to become India’s most prolific Test centurion among keepers — Gavaskar’s tone was strikingly different. Watching Pant smash a six to reach his hundred and follow it with a celebratory somersault, Gavaskar beamed, ‘Superb, superb, superb.’

The shift in commentary wasn’t just a soundbite — it marked Pant’s evolution.

Once known for his impetuous shot-making, Pant’s Headingley ton combined flair with composure, proving he had grown as a batter and leader.

As Rishabh Pant walked back after a splendid 134 off 178 balls — laced with 12 fours and two sixes — the Headingley crowd rose in appreciation of a masterclass.

But more than the runs, it was a statement. For a batter once chastised for being reckless, Pant’s century was not just about records — it was about rewriting the narrative on his own terms.