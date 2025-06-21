HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Gill's ton stuns England - but his socks may cost him

Gill's ton stuns England - but his socks may cost him

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
June 21, 2025 16:03 IST

Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Shubman Gill was seen wearing black socks — a stark contrast to the regulation white or cream typically worn in Test cricket. Photograph: ICC/X

Shubman Gill marked his Test captaincy debut in style with a sublime unbeaten 127 at Headingley, joining an elite club of Indian skippers to score a century in their first match as leader.

 

But even as the cricketing world celebrated his poise and performance, a rather unexpected controversy surfaced — Gill’s choice of socks may have landed him in trouble with the ICC.

During his knock, Gill was seen wearing black socks — a stark contrast to the regulation white or cream typically worn in Test cricket. This could constitute a breach of the ICC’s Clothing and Equipment Regulations, which were updated in May 2023 and are aligned with the Marylebone Cricket Club’s (MCC) Laws of Cricket.

According to clause 19.45 of the ICC rules, Test players are only permitted to wear socks in “white, cream, or light grey.” While coloured socks are allowed in limited-overs formats to match team kits, Test cricket adheres to stricter guidelines due to its traditional dress code.

Any potential action now rests with the match referee. If deemed a deliberate Level 1 offence, Gill could face a fine of 10–20% of his match fee. However, if it’s concluded that the breach was unintentional — say, due to a lack of available socks in the correct colour — the young captain may be let off with a warning.

For now, Gill’s bat has done the talking. Whether his socks do the same — remains to be seen.

