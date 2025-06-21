Manjrekar had doubts about Gill's captaincy... but now?

'Let’s be very honest, because I thought Bumrah would have been the better and more logical choice'

'But was Shubman Gill going to be a failure as captain? No'

IMAGE: Sanjay Manjrekar acknowledged that although Shubman Gill hadn’t yet made a significant mark overseas, his composure as a leader was never in doubt. Photograph: BCCI/X

Before Shubman Gill walked out at Headingley as India’s new Test captain, Sanjay Manjrekar had his doubts. Not about the young batter’s temperament, but about whether Gill — and not Jasprit Bumrah — was the right man for the job.

However, following Gill’s superb 147 on captaincy debut against England at Headingley, Manjrekar acknowledged that the young batter’s temperament was never in doubt — only his readiness for overseas challenges.

'I was against it,' Manjrekar said on JioStar, quoted by the Hindustan Times.

'Let’s be very honest, because I thought Bumrah would have been the better and more logical choice — without thinking too far ahead or looking into the crystal ball. So I don’t think it was the right decision. But was Shubman Gill going to be a failure as captain? No.'

Manjrekar acknowledged that although Gill hadn’t yet made a significant mark overseas, his composure as a leader was never in doubt.

'Temperamentally, we knew he wouldn’t carry the anxiety of being captain into his batting. That part wasn’t a concern. The only question was whether the extra pressure might affect someone still evolving in overseas conditions.'

Jasprit Bumrah, who had led India in the past, confirmed recently that while he was considered for the captaincy again, he asked the BCCI to excuse him due to concerns over workload management and his recent back injury.

What impressed Manjrekar most about Gill’s innings at Headingley was his improved technique.

'Today, he got rid of three important technical flaws that had previously stopped him from getting big overseas hundreds,' Manjrekar explained.

'The pitch was good, the bowling wasn’t threatening, but once he addressed those issues, only one thing mattered — his temperament, which was top-class.'