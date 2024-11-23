How KL Rahul silenced critics with a stellar knock...

IMAGE: K L Rahul hits a boundary. Photograph: BCCI/X

India openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul wore down Australia's bowlers on Saturday to take their team to 172 without loss at stumps on day two of the first Test in Perth, extending the touring side's lead to 218 runs.

The hosts were skittled for 104 in the morning session courtesy of a sublime haul of 5-30 from stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah, after India were bowled out for 150 on day one in conditions ideal for seam bowling.

Jaiswal and Rahul ended the day unbeaten on 90 and 62, as the hosts failed to take a wicket in two sessions, a dizzying change of pace from day one when 17 wickets tumbled.

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal and K L Rahul celebrate. Photograph: BCCI/X

India's opening duo skilfully negotiated the new ball after lunch, defending and working singles with an ease which suggested the pitch had lost its demons.

The shot of the day came in the 13th over when Rahul executed a gloriously timed straight drive past bowler Pat Cummins to the boundary.

Not to be outdone, Jaiswal punished the Australia captain for bowling too short, floating an upper-cut over the wicketkeeper.

The first six came in the final hour, when the 22-year-old Jaiswal lifted Mitchell Starc over fine leg.

The biggest cheer, however, was reserved for the oft-maligned Rahul, who poked Mitchell Marsh to third man to bring up his 16th Test fifty.

While Cummins was left searching for answers, and part-timers Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne were unable to provide any, an ever-expansive Jaiswal launched spinner Nathan Lyon for a maximum over long on to put a cherry on the tourists' day.

IMAGE: Harshit Rana gets a round of high-fives after dismissing Mitchell Starc and ending Australia’s first innings. Photograph: BCCI/X

Earlier, Australia number nine Mitchell Starc scored 26 and was the only batsman to provide any meaningful resistance as Bumrah and Harshit Rana (3-48) took a session to prize out the final three wickets.

Bumrah claimed his 11th test five-wicket haul with his first ball of the day, pitching back-of-a-length and seaming away from Alex Carey (21) who nicked to keeper Rishabh Pant.

Before he was rushed by Rana to present a simple catch to Pant, Starc copped body blows to the helmet and shoulder in a 112-ball stay, persevering and showing intent that had been missing from his side's specialist batsmen.