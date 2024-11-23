Jaiswal's Showdown With Starc

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal's assured strokeplay quickly stood out on Day 2 of the Perth Test, November 23, 2024. Photograph: BCCI/X

After India's fast bowlers rattled Australia for a paltry 104 in the first innings, Yashasvi Jaiswal and K L Rahul stepped up to extend India's dominance in the Perth Test. Their left-right combination frustrated the Australian attack, and Jaiswal's assured strokeplay quickly stood out. He didn't just bat; he made a statement with his 90.

In a fiery contest, Jaiswal had his moment of cheeky brilliance against Mitchell Starc, a legendary fast bowler with over 330 Test wickets to his name.

After effortlessly slog-sweeping Starc for a boundary over square leg, Jaiswal defended the next ball and decided to add some spice to the encounter.

'It's coming too slow,' Jaiswal quipped, leaving Starc smiling, perhaps bemused by the 22 year old's audacity.

Jaiswal, 12 years Starc's junior, initiated the banter.

This cheeky jab seemed to be playful payback for Starc's earlier banter with debutant pacer Harshit Rana.

Starc had told Rana, 'I bowl faster than you and I have a long memory' after the young bowler had tested him with some short deliveries.

Jaiswal's bat did plenty of talking too.