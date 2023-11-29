News
India to tour Sri Lanka in Jul-Aug amidst ICC ban drama

India to tour Sri Lanka in Jul-Aug amidst ICC ban drama

Source: PTI
November 29, 2023 13:21 IST
Sri Lanka

Photograph: Kind courtesy Asian Cricket Council/X

The crisis-ridden Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and its host broadcaster will have something to cheer about during the middle of 2024 when the Indian team makes it annual ritual tour of the islands for a short six-match white-ball series, the board announced on Wednesday.

SLC has been banned by the ICC for government interference and the global body has also shifted the U-19 World Cup to South Africa. However the national teams (men and women) will be allowed to fulfil their bilateral commitments.

 

According to the 2024 calender released by SLC, India is supposed to travel for three ODI and T20Is each during July-August, which is effectively country's cricket season.

The men's national team is due to play 52 international games in 2024, which includes 10 Tests, 21 ODIs and 21 T20Is. The T20Is, however, doesn't factor in the additional games that they will play during the T20 World Cup.

One of the major assignment will be the three-Test away series in England, which is a part of the current World Test Championship. The other tough assignment will be the two-Test series against South Africa in November. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
What's Gavaskar Doing At Sachin?
What's Bumrah Hinting At?
SEE: Mukesh Kumar's Wedding Dance!
'Kohli wants to achieve more for India'
Sreesanth, Binny to play in American T20 League
AMCs' contribution to backstop fund tops target
Ultra-Processed Foods Are Bad For You

WORLD CUP 2023

