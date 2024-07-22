News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » India to have three different teams for each format?

India to have three different teams for each format?

Source: PTI
July 22, 2024 13:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

With India's T20 team in transition with the retirement of Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja and Virat Kohli, new head coach Gautam Gambhir is not ruling out a three-team policy

IMAGE: With India's T20 team in transition with the retirement of Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja and Virat Kohli, new head coach Gautam Gambhir is not ruling out a three-team policy. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohit Sharma/X

New Indian Head Coach Gautam Gambhir does not rule out having three teams for the three formats.

Gambhir's tenure officially begins when India play three T20 internationals and three ODIs in Sri Lanka starting on Saturday in Pallekele.

 

Gambhir did not rule out having three different teams for respective formats but said it is imperative for the Indian team to show consistency, even though the T20I side is in transition following the retirements of Rohit, Kohli and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

"See, eventually going forward, these things happen. For example, Virat and Rohit and Ravindra are not there in T20Is. But (I) can't say right now that there are going to be three different teams," he said.

"I think T20I (team) will obviously go through a transition with three seriously good players, world-class players, retiring from the format.

"But yes, in 50-overs and Test cricket, the more consistent we can be, the better it is going to be. The more players in both the formats, it is always better for any team," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
My relationship with Kohli is not for TRPs: Gambhir
My relationship with Kohli is not for TRPs: Gambhir
'Betterment of Indian cricket important, not Gambhir'
'Betterment of Indian cricket important, not Gambhir'
Gambhir backs Rohit, Kohli to play until 2027 WC
Gambhir backs Rohit, Kohli to play until 2027 WC
'I Managed To Make Some Successful Films'
'I Managed To Make Some Successful Films'
Kanwar Yatra: SC stays order to display owners' names
Kanwar Yatra: SC stays order to display owners' names
I Didn't Expect Kamala To Be The Nominee
I Didn't Expect Kamala To Be The Nominee
Auto PLI scheme gets Rs 67,690 cr investment proposals
Auto PLI scheme gets Rs 67,690 cr investment proposals

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Agarkar provides update on Shami's availability

Agarkar provides update on Shami's availability

Why selectors picked SKY over Hardik for T20 captaincy

Why selectors picked SKY over Hardik for T20 captaincy

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances