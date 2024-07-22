India to have three different teams for each format?

IMAGE: With India's T20 team in transition with the retirement of Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja and Virat Kohli, new head coach Gautam Gambhir is not ruling out a three-team policy. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohit Sharma/X

New Indian Head Coach Gautam Gambhir does not rule out having three teams for the three formats.

Gambhir's tenure officially begins when India play three T20 internationals and three ODIs in Sri Lanka starting on Saturday in Pallekele.

Gambhir did not rule out having three different teams for respective formats but said it is imperative for the Indian team to show consistency, even though the T20I side is in transition following the retirements of Rohit, Kohli and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

"See, eventually going forward, these things happen. For example, Virat and Rohit and Ravindra are not there in T20Is. But (I) can't say right now that there are going to be three different teams," he said.

"I think T20I (team) will obviously go through a transition with three seriously good players, world-class players, retiring from the format.

"But yes, in 50-overs and Test cricket, the more consistent we can be, the better it is going to be. The more players in both the formats, it is always better for any team," he said.