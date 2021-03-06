News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » India thrash England, qualify for WTC final vs New Zealand

India thrash England, qualify for WTC final vs New Zealand

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
March 06, 2021 16:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: India captain Virat Kohli with the series winners' trophy after beating England in the fourth and final Test, in Motera, on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

India finished top of the ICC World Test Championship standings after crushing England by an innings and 25 runs in the fourth and final Test, in Ahmedabad on Saturday, to claim the series 3-1.

 

"That victory against England means India finish the league phase of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship with a fine view from the top of the table," ICC tweeted.

Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin picked up five wickets each as England were bowled out for 135 in their second innings to suffer their third straight loss.

India finished the league phase with 520 points, which includes 12 wins, four loses and one draw. They will take on New Zealand in the WTC final at Lord's to be played from June 18 to 22.

New Zealand had finished in the second spot with 420 points, including seven wins and four loses.

Australia finished third with 332 points ahead of England and Pakistan.

ICC World Test Championship standings:

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Dominant India thump England to win series 3-1
Dominant India thump England to win series 3-1
Jaffer takes dig at former England players
Jaffer takes dig at former England players
PIX: BCCI felicitates Gavaskar with special India cap
PIX: BCCI felicitates Gavaskar with special India cap
PIX: Axar, Ashwin bowl India to big win in 4th Test
PIX: Axar, Ashwin bowl India to big win in 4th Test
Another feather in Ashwin's cap!
Another feather in Ashwin's cap!
Moved court to stop smear campaign: K'taka ministers
Moved court to stop smear campaign: K'taka ministers
Dominant India thump England to win series 3-1
Dominant India thump England to win series 3-1

England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

More like this

PIX: Axar, Ashwin bowl India to big win in 4th Test

PIX: Axar, Ashwin bowl India to big win in 4th Test

Another feather in Ashwin's cap!

Another feather in Ashwin's cap!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use