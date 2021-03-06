India thrash England, qualify for WTC final vs New Zealand

Source:

IMAGE: India captain Virat Kohli with the series winners' trophy after beating England in the fourth and final Test, in Motera, on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

India finished top of the ICC World Test Championship standings after crushing England by an innings and 25 runs in the fourth and final Test, in Ahmedabad on Saturday, to claim the series 3-1.

"That victory against England means India finish the league phase of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship with a fine view from the top of the table," ICC tweeted.



Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin picked up five wickets each as England were bowled out for 135 in their second innings to suffer their third straight loss.



India finished the league phase with 520 points, which includes 12 wins, four loses and one draw. They will take on New Zealand in the WTC final at Lord's to be played from June 18 to 22.



New Zealand had finished in the second spot with 420 points, including seven wins and four loses.



Australia finished third with 332 points ahead of England and Pakistan.

ICC World Test Championship standings: