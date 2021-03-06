PICS: India vs England, 4th Test, Day 3

March 06, 2021 12:07 IST

Images from Day 3 of the fourth Test between India and England, at the Narendra Modi stadium, in Motera, Ahmedabad.

IMAGE: India’s Washington Sundar negotiates a bouncer on Saturday, Day 3 of the fourth Test against England, at the Narendra Modi stadium, in Motera, Ahmedabad. Photograph: BCCI

Washington Sundar displayed maturity beyond his years before missing out on what would have been a well-deserved maiden Test hundred by four runs, as India's first innings folded for 365 on Saturday, Day 3 of the fourth Test against England, at the Narendra Modi stadium, in Motera, Ahmedabad.

The 21-year-old left-hander's 96 off 174 balls was as important as Rishabh Pant's hundred on Day 2 as India went all out to swell their lead, but a sudden tail-end collapse saw him stranded at the non-striker's end.

India lost their last three wickets in the space of five deliveries, with Ben Stokes (27.4-6-89-4) cleaning up the tail.

IMAGE: Axar Patel leans back on one foot to send the ball to the fence. Photograph: BCCI

At lunch, England were six without loss, aiming to wipe off a massive 160-run first innings lead.

Washington and Axar Patel (43 off 97 balls) added an invaluable 106 runs for the eighth wicket, which has probably thrown England out of the contest.

The pair never looked like blasting the bowlers, but got their runs at a fair clip, adding 71 runs to the overnight total in 20.4 overs.

England struck against the run of play on Saturday morning with the wicket of Axar, who was run out after a fine knock of 43.

IMAGE: Axar Patel and Washington Sundar celebrate a boundary. Photograph: BCCI

He helped swell India’s lead in the company of Sundar as the duo put on 106 runs from 178 balls for the eighth wicket.

Sundar hit the last delivery of Joe Root’s over straight to mid-on and Axar came rushing for the quick run but was sent back. However, he failed to get back in time and Root took off the bails after receiving Jonny Bairstow's quick, flat throw from mid-on.

India were reduced to 365 for 8, an overall lead of 160 runs.

Ishant Sharma was then dismissed first ball, trapped leg before wicket by Stokes. He tried to flick the incoming delivery but missed it and was trapped right in front. He walked off without asking for the review.

IMAGE: Washington Sundar sends the ball over the bowler’s head for a boundary. Photograph: BCCI

Three balls later, Stokes finished off India's innings with the wicket of Mohammed Siraj, who made room but missed the straight delivery and was bowled for a duck.

Sundar was left stranded after a wonderful innings of 96 from 174 balls, as India were bowled out for 365 in 114.4 overs, a huge lead of 160 runs.

It was a mini-collapse for India as they lost their last three wickets in the space of five deliveries.

Stokes finished as England's top wicket-taker with 4 for 89, while Anderson bagged 3 for 44 and Leach 2 for 89.