News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PIX: BCCI felicitates Gavaskar with special India cap

PIX: BCCI felicitates Gavaskar with special India cap

By Rediff Cricket
March 06, 2021 12:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sunil Gavaskar

IMAGE: Sunil Gavaskar is presented a special India cap by BCCI to celebrate the 50th anniversary of his Test debut, in Motera, on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India felicitated Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar on completing 50 years of his international debut in Motera on Saturday.

 

Gavaskar, who appeared for the first time in Test cricket 50 years ago today, March 6, 1971, was presented with a special India cap by BCCI secretary during the lunch interval on Day 3 of the fourth and final Test between India and England at the Narendra Modi stadium.

Sunil Gavaskar

Gavaskar made his India debut in the second Test against the mighty West Indies at Port of Spain.

The 21-year-old, who opened the innings with Ashok Mankad, went on to hit two half-centuries in his debut Test to guide India to a seven-wicket victory.

Sunil Gavaskar

Gavaskar made a smashing start to Test cricket, hitting 116 and 64 not out, 1 and 117 not out, and 124 and 220 in the next three Tests. His 774 runs in four Tests in his debut series against the West Indies in 1971 is still a Test record by a debutant.

He also cut a cake during his commentary stint to celebrate the special occasion.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Gavaskar@50: 15 interesting facts
Gavaskar@50: 15 interesting facts
March 6, 1971: Gavaskar rewinds 'nervous' Test debut
March 6, 1971: Gavaskar rewinds 'nervous' Test debut
'Pant will be an all-time great'
'Pant will be an all-time great'
Does Modi really care about Indians?
Does Modi really care about Indians?
A bureaucrat for 'the little guy'
A bureaucrat for 'the little guy'
I-T raids: Taapsee takes a jibe at Sitharaman
I-T raids: Taapsee takes a jibe at Sitharaman
Tendulkar's special tribute to Gavaskar on his '50'
Tendulkar's special tribute to Gavaskar on his '50'

England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

More like this

Tendulkar's special tribute to Gavaskar on his '50'

Tendulkar's special tribute to Gavaskar on his '50'

'The broadest bat in the world'

'The broadest bat in the world'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use