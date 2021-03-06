PIX: BCCI felicitates Gavaskar with special India cap

March 06, 2021 12:57 IST

IMAGE: Sunil Gavaskar is presented a special India cap by BCCI to celebrate the 50th anniversary of his Test debut, in Motera, on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India felicitated Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar on completing 50 years of his international debut in Motera on Saturday.

Gavaskar, who appeared for the first time in Test cricket 50 years ago today, March 6, 1971, was presented with a special India cap by BCCI secretary during the lunch interval on Day 3 of the fourth and final Test between India and England at the Narendra Modi stadium.

Gavaskar made his India debut in the second Test against the mighty West Indies at Port of Spain.



The 21-year-old, who opened the innings with Ashok Mankad, went on to hit two half-centuries in his debut Test to guide India to a seven-wicket victory.

Gavaskar made a smashing start to Test cricket, hitting 116 and 64 not out, 1 and 117 not out, and 124 and 220 in the next three Tests. His 774 runs in four Tests in his debut series against the West Indies in 1971 is still a Test record by a debutant.

He also cut a cake during his commentary stint to celebrate the special occasion.