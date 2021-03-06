News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Another feather in Ashwin's cap!

Another feather in Ashwin's cap!

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
March 06, 2021 15:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ashwin first Indian cricketer to pick 30 wickets in Test series twice

Ravichandran Ashwin

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin has been unstoppable. Photograph: BCCI

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, on Saturday, became the first Indian cricketer to have picked 30 wickets or more in a Test series on two separate occasions.

 

In the ongoing four-match series against England, Ashwin's wicket-tally stands at 30 while in 2015, the spinner had registered 31 wickets in the four-match series against South Africa. Bishan Singh Bedi, Harbhajan Singh, BS Chandrasekhar, Kapil Dev are some of the former India stars to have taken more than 30 wickets in a single Test series.

In the third Test of the ongoing series against England, Ashwin picked the wicket of Jofra Archer in the second innings, and as a result, he registered 400 wickets in the longest format of the game.

Ashwin is just the fourth Indian to take more than 400 wickets in the longest format of the game.

With this performance in the third Test, Ashwin also rose to the number three spot in the ICC Test bowling rankings.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
PIX: BCCI felicitates Gavaskar with special India cap
PIX: BCCI felicitates Gavaskar with special India cap
Tendulkar's special tribute to Gavaskar on his '50'
Tendulkar's special tribute to Gavaskar on his '50'
Gavaskar@50: 15 interesting facts
Gavaskar@50: 15 interesting facts
Jaffer takes dig at former England players
Jaffer takes dig at former England players
What is Laxmi Raai telling us?
What is Laxmi Raai telling us?
PICS: India vs England, 4th Test, Day 3
PICS: India vs England, 4th Test, Day 3
Dinesh Karthik applauds Sundar's 'fabulous knock'
Dinesh Karthik applauds Sundar's 'fabulous knock'

England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

More like this

PICS: India vs England, 4th Test, Day 3

PICS: India vs England, 4th Test, Day 3

Dinesh Karthik applauds Sundar's 'fabulous knock'

Dinesh Karthik applauds Sundar's 'fabulous knock'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use