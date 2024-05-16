News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Critical analysis of ruling fine but no exception for Kejriwal: SC

Critical analysis of ruling fine but no exception for Kejriwal: SC

Source: PTI
May 16, 2024 14:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Supreme Court said on Thursday that it has not made any exception for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in granting him interim bail for campaigning in the Lok Sabha polls and "critical analysis of the judgment is welcome".

IMAGE: Delhi chief minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal holds a roadshow to support the Congress and AAP joint candidate for Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency, Jai Prakash Aggarwal, at Model Town Lalbagh area in New Delhi, May 15, 2024. Photograph: Mohammed Zakir/ANI Photo

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta refused to consider claims and counters of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Kejriwal's lawyer on statements made related to the interim bail to the Aam Aadmi Party national convenor.

 

"We have not made any exception for anybody, we said in our order what we felt was justified," the bench said, adding that critical analysis of the judgment is "welcome".

Appearing for the ED, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta objected to Kejriwal's speeches in poll rallies that if people voted for AAP, he would not have to go back to prison on June 2.

"It is his assumption, we cannot say anything," the bench told Mehta.

A statement made by a senior Union minister, who was not named during the proceedings, was pointed out by advocate Abhishek Singhvi, who was appearing for Kejriwal.

The top court was hearing Kejriwal's main plea against his arrest.

On May 10, the apex court granted interim bail to Kejriwal in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

The court has asked him to surrender on June 2.

The Delhi chief minister was arrested on March 21.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Kejri's PA misbehaved with Maliwal at CM house: AAP
Kejri's PA misbehaved with Maliwal at CM house: AAP
Kejriwal silent on Maliwal issue, Sanjay blames BJP
Kejriwal silent on Maliwal issue, Sanjay blames BJP
Here Comes Kejriwal Ki Guarantee!
Here Comes Kejriwal Ki Guarantee!
Sandeshkhali woman alleges abduction, lodges complaint
Sandeshkhali woman alleges abduction, lodges complaint
'86% executives using AI to boost revenue'
'86% executives using AI to boost revenue'
Kejriwal mum on Maliwal 'assault', NCW summons aide
Kejriwal mum on Maliwal 'assault', NCW summons aide
Leaning in: Isha Ambani beyond Reliance Retail
Leaning in: Isha Ambani beyond Reliance Retail
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Special treatment: Shah on interim bail to Kejriwal

Special treatment: Shah on interim bail to Kejriwal

Vote for BJP will send me back to jail: Kejriwal

Vote for BJP will send me back to jail: Kejriwal

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances