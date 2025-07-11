HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » India should persist with all-rounder Reddy: Kumble

India should persist with all-rounder Reddy: Kumble

By REDIFF CRICKET
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 11, 2025 11:45 IST

x

Nitish Kumar Reddy

IMAGE: Nitish Kumar Reddy rocked England in the morning session as he struck a double blow in his first over, dismissing both openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley in his first over. Photograph: BCCI/X

Spin great Anil Kumble praised Nitish Kumar Reddy's showing with the ball on Day 1 of the Lord's Test on Thursday, adding that India should persist with the young all-rounder as his inclusion lends balance to the playing XI.

India retained Reddy despite his twin failures with the bat in the second Test in Birmingham. The medium pacer rocked England in the morning session as he struck a double blow in his first over, dismissing both openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley in his first over. He did a fine job with the ball, keeping things with figures of 2/46 in 14 overs as India managed to restrict England to 251/4 in 83 overs on the opening day.

Kumble believes Reddy could turn out to be a 'partnership breaker' and also allow the Indian fast bowlers some rest if he bowls regularly in Tests.

"I thought he did quite well in Australia -- got a hundred with the bat and bowled decently, even if he didn't take many wickets. What you need from someone like him is to break partnerships and give the fast bowlers a breather while still maintaining control," Kumble said on JioHotstar's Match

Centre Live. 

"He bowled nearly 14 overs in a spell -- that shows fitness and control.  He is young, he is a capable batter with a century under his belt, and he is a sharp fielder. India should persist with him and avoid the temptation to chop and change."

Kumble was surprised by India's decision not to have Ravindra Jadeja bowl to new batter Ben Stokes, after he had dismissed Ollie Pope.

 

"I do think India missed a trick after Jadeja got that breakthrough. I was surprised he didn't continue bowling to Ben Stokes and changed ends instead. India will probably reflect tonight and feel that one or two more wickets could have put the match firmly in their favour. As it stands, it's evenly poised."

While the spin great believes the Lord's pitch is not easy for scoring runs, he pointed out that England will be delighted to lose just four wickets on a tough opening day.

"It was evident right from the start that it was going to be a grind for the batters. The openers struggled to score off the new ball, and this was the kind of pitch where you had to work hard for your runs. I thought the Indian bowlers bowled really good areas consistently -- that's one of the reasons India managed to restrict England to 251. England will be fairly satisfied with just four wickets down."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Joe Root, Lord of Lord's!
Joe Root, Lord of Lord's!
'Lara said I should have tried to break his record'
'Lara said I should have tried to break his record'
How serious is Ben Stokes' injury?
How serious is Ben Stokes' injury?
PIX: England Ditch Bazball Mantra To Frustrate India!
PIX: England Ditch Bazball Mantra To Frustrate India!
Aila! Sachin At Lord's!
Aila! Sachin At Lord's!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Green Shakshuka: 30-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

6 Indian Food Cities Among Top 100 List

webstory image 3

Guru Purnima: The Words Of The Wise

VIDEOS

'Magnesia, Galveaisa': Bhagwant Mann's odd jibe at PM Modi's foreign trips0:46

'Magnesia, Galveaisa': Bhagwant Mann's odd jibe at PM...

Last rites of Sqn Ldr Lokender Singh Sindhu performed in Rohtak 1:25

Last rites of Sqn Ldr Lokender Singh Sindhu performed in...

Thousands of first responders search for Texas survivors against long odds3:35

Thousands of first responders search for Texas survivors...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD