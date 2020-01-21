India ready to fire as they arrive in Auckland!

Source:

January 21, 2020 20:33 IST

IMAGE: India captain Virat Kohli posted this picture on his Instagram and Twitter pagesafter reaching Auckland on Tuesday. Photograph: Kind courtesy, Virat Kohli/Twitter

The Indian team arrived in New Zealand on Tuesday for a six-week tour, which begins with the first T20 International of the five-match series in Auckland on Friday.

Besides the T20s, India play three ODIs and two Test matches as part of the World Test Championship.

"Touchdown Auckland. Let's go," wrote India skipper Virat Kohli on Instagram as he posted a picture with Shreyas Iyer and Shardul Thakur.

India arrive in New Zealand high on confidence, having beaten Australia in the three-match series after losing the first game by 10 wickets.

Ahead of the team's departure, Kohli had spoken about the need to put New Zealand under pressure from ball one.

India had toured New Zealand last year for a limited overs series, winning the ODI series 4-1 before losing the T20s 1-2.