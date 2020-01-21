News
U 19 World Cup: India drub Japan in style

U 19 World Cup: India drub Japan in style

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
January 21, 2020 16:27 IST

Team India

IMAGE: India bowled out a hapless Japan for 41 runs in 22.5 overs. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Defending champions India outclassed debutant Japan by 10 wickets in their second match of the ICC U-19 World Cup,  Bloemfontein, on Tuesday.

Scorecard

 

Opting to field first, India bowled out a hapless Japan for 41 runs in 22.5 overs with leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi taking four wickets.

India needed just 4.5 overs to complete formalities with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Kumar Kushagra remaining unbeaten on 29 and 13 respectively.

In their tournament-opener on Sunday, India had beaten Sri Lanka by 90 runs.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
