News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Taylor says India will not have it easy in New Zealand

Taylor says India will not have it easy in New Zealand

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
January 21, 2020 18:08 IST

'They're the No. 1 team in the world, but we're obviously in conditions that we know, so let's get through the white-ball phase first before we get on to talking about that (Tests)'

New Zealand's senior batsman Ross Taylor

IMAGE: Senior New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor. Photograph: Hannah Peters/Getty Images

New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor is hoping for the Black Caps to have a turnaround in fortunes on home turf when they take on India in the upcoming limited-overs and Test series.

New Zealand lost the Test series 0-3 against Trans-Tasmanian rivals Australia recently.

India travel to New Zealand for the five T20, three ODI and two Test assignment, on the back of a resounding home ODI series victory over Australia.

"We were completely outplayed in all facets of the game throughout the whole series (against Australia) but now we're back on home soil and India will be a totally different opposition," Taylor was quoted as saying by the local media in Auckland after a practice session.

"They're the No. 1 team in the world, but we're obviously in conditions that we know, so let's get through the white-ball phase first before we get on to talking about that (Tests)," Taylor added.

 

India's New Zealand tour will begin with the T20 series in Auckland from Friday.

The New Zealand batsman also talked about the challenge all cricketing sides will face in Australia when they host the T20 World Cup later this year.

"It's the first time a T20 World Cup is there and you watch the Big Bash, there are big boundaries so you are going to have to skin the cat differently than how you play in New Zealand and other parts of the world," he said.

Much has been said about the negative impact of T20 cricket on the traditional five-day format. But Taylor hoped that game has enough room for all three formats to thrive.

"Not a lot of people knew what to expect in the first World Cup in South Africa in 2007, but it's grown a lot. Obviously, the IPL came along not so long after. Quite often you used to play one, maybe two games, now we've got a five-match series.

"The game's evolved and the shots that the men and the women are playing make it exciting for people to come along and watch. There's been a lot of talk in recent times about (the future) of Test cricket and one-day cricket and Twenty20.

"Hopefully there's room for all three, and Twenty20 for the next five matches anyway will be exciting and the New Zealand public will be looking forward to a good series," he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

Dhawan out of T20s, Ishant ousted from Tests in NZ

Dhawan out of T20s, Ishant ousted from Tests in NZ

Tendulkar's advice to India bowlers for NZ tour

Tendulkar's advice to India bowlers for NZ tour

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use

close

<<

More from rediff

>
      