Dhawan ruled out of New Zealand T20s; Ishant doubtful

January 21, 2020 14:57 IST

IMAGE: Shikhar Dhawan's injury troubles have carried into the new year. Photograph: BCCI

India opener Shikhar Dhawan was, on Tuesday, ruled out of the five-match T20 series in New Zealand due to a shoulder injury he suffered while fielding in the third ODI against Australia in Bengaluru.

"Yes, he has been ruled out of the T20 series. A replacement will be announced soon" a BCCI official said.

Dhawan's injury troubles have carried into the new year and he did not come out to open during the successful run chase against Australia on Sunday.

The southpaw was taken for an x-ray after he hurt his left shoulder during fielding at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.

K L Rahul came out to bat in his place alongside Rohit Sharma. Dhawan was seen wearing a sling on his left hand.

The 34-year-old Dhawan did not take the field for the entire duration of the Australian innings in the second ODI after a Pat Cummins bouncer hit him on the rib cage while batting.

Dhawan missed the entire limited overs series against West Indies last month.

He also had to pull out of the 2019 World Cup due to a fractured thumb, an injury he suffered against Australia. In the same game, he had scored a match-winning hundred.

Dhawan had scored 96 and 74 in the first two games of the current series against Australia. India won the series 2-1.

Ishant has ankle tear, doubtful for NZ Test series

Senior India pacer Ishant Sharma is in doubt for the upcoming Test tour of New Zealand after sustaining an ankle tear during a Ranji Trophy game in New Delhi.

Ishant, playing for Delhi, had twisted his ankle on his follow through while bowling against Vidarbha in a Ranji Trophy game. The Test series against New Zealand is scheduled to start from February 21 in Wellington.

"The MRI report has come. Luckily there is no fracture. There is an ankle tear. The moment he is in a position to walk, he will travel to NCA," a senior DDCA official said on conditions of anonymity.

While there are reports that Ishant might have had a Grade 3 tear, which can rule him out for more than a month, the BCCI will only confirm it after their own set of tests.

It's a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in BCCI as we will again do his MRI to ascertain degree of tear and decide on his rehabilitation," a BCCI source said.

The BCCI is hopeful of Ishant getting fit in time for the first Test.

Navdeep Saini will be the replacement if the 96-Test veteran fails to be fit in time.