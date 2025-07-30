IMAGE: Bilateral cricket between India and Pakistan has been suspended since 2013 and they now play each other only in multi-team events. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

Former India player Manoj Tiwary said that he is against India playing Pakistan in the Asia Cup, to be played in September.



The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) announced that Asia Cup 2025 will be hosted in the United Arab Emirates from September 9 to 28, with the high-voltage India-Pakistan match scheduled for September 14.



"I am against it. The India-Pakistan match should not be held. Especially after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam in which civilians have been killed. After that, Operation Sindoor has taken place," Tiwary told ANI on Tuesday.



Group A in the Asia Cup features India, Pakistan, UAE, and Oman, while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong make up Group B.



Tiwary, who played 12 ODIs and 3 T20Is, believes the India vs Pakistan match should not happen in such an environment.



"The situation was so bad, how can we think of an India-Pakistan

match. I feel that it should be considered again and the India-Pakistan match should not happen in such an environment," the former Bengal captain added.Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday issued a stern warning to Pakistan from the Lok Sabha that if they dare to imagine doing anything against India, then they will be given a befitting reply, as India's Operation Sindoor is still underway.Over his remark, Tiwary said PM Modi is saying that the Operation Sindoor is still underway, then how can a match against Pakistan be scheduled."Our Prime Minister is saying that the operation Sindoor is still going on...How can we play a match with Pakistan?" Tiwary asked.

Meanwhile, the tournament opener is placed between Afghanistan and Hong Kong on September 9. India will kick off their campaign against UAE on September 10, while the high-voltage game against Pakistan is scheduled for the 14th. India will play their final group stage fixture against Oman on September 19.



After the group stage, the tournament will proceed to the Super 4, where the top two teams from each group will qualify. The final is scheduled on September 28.