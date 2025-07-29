HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Wankhede's security manager arrested for 'theft' of IPL jerseys

Wankhede's security manager arrested for 'theft' of IPL jerseys

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
July 29, 2025 20:32 IST

Wankhede Stadium

IMAGE: Security manager Farooque Aslam Khan allegedly stole jerseys of IPL 2025 from BCCI's official merchandise store at the Wankhede Stadium. Photograph: BCCI

A 43-year-old security manager of the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai has been arrested for allegedly stealing 261 Indian Premier League jerseys worth Rs 6.52 lakh from the BCCI's store, police said on Tuesday. 

Accused Farooque Aslam Khan, a resident of Mira Road, was arrested a few days ago and is now out on bail, an official said.

On June 13, Khan allegedly stole jerseys of IPL 2025

from the official merchandise store of the Board of Control for Cricket in India at the stadium in south Mumbai, and sold many of them online.

The theft came to light during an audit of the inventory. BCCI officials approached Marine Drive Police Station with a complaint about the theft  on July 17.

 

Many of the jerseys were sold to a dealer in Haryana, the probe found.

Police have recovered 50 jerseys from his possession during the investigation, the official said, adding that further probe was underway.

© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
