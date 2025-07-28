Jadeja Matches Sobers!

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja bats during Day 5 of the fourth Test in Manchester, July 27, 2025. Photograph: BCCI/X

Ravindra Jadeja stroked an unbeaten century as he played a stellar role in helping India escape with a sensational draw on the final day of the fourth Test against England, in Manchester, on Sunday.

During the course of his century, the 36 year old achieved several milestones.

He became only the third cricketer in Test history, after England's Wilfred Rhodes and the legendary Gary Sobers to score 1,000 runs and take 30 wickets in an away country.



The Indian also matched another Sobers record. Jadeja, who made 89, 69 not out, 72 and 61 not out recorded his fifth 50-plus score of the series -- the joint-most by any batter at No. 6 or lower in Tests in England, matching the Sobers' feat from nearly six decades ago in 1966.



He also equalled V V S Laxman's record for the most 50-plus scores in a Test series by an Indian batting at No. 6 or lower.

The experienced Jadeja hit an unbeaten century (107) after he had taken 4/143 in the England second innings in helping India pull off an incredible draw on the final day in Manchester.



This was Jadeja's fifth Test century as he becomes the first Indian to score two Test hundreds from No. 6 or lower in England.



Jadeja and Washington Sundar put on an unbroken stand of 203 runs to take India to a historic draw.

This was India's 10th century partnership in the ongoing series against England -- the second-most by an Indian team in a Test series, trailing only the 11 century stands against the West Indies at home in 1978-1979.