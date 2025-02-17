HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'India-Pakistan cricket rivalry is overhyped'

'India-Pakistan cricket rivalry is overhyped'

By REDIFF CRICKET
February 17, 2025 00:41 IST

'India is a strong team. Pakistan is inconsistent.'

Fakhar Zaman is a consistent scorer and can turn the match on its head on any given day

IMAGE: Fakhar Zaman is a consistent scorer and can turn the match on its head on any given day. Photograph: Mike Hewitt/Reuters

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has cautioned fans not to expect much entertainment in the blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan in the upcoming Champions Trophy on February 23.

India and Pakistan's last encounter in the Champions Trophy dates back to the 2017 final at The Oval when Sarfaraz Ahmed led Pakistan to the title with an emphatic 180-run triumph.

 

 

'We will discuss the overhyped match between India and Pakistan. Yes, it is overhyped because there is nothing in it. India is a strong team. Pakistan is inconsistent. If you compare the numbers with the Indian team, the picture will become clear,' Harbhajan said on his YouTube channel.

'I think the Pakistan team is undercooked. Apart from Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, there are not many batters. I feel it will be a one-sided game. I don't think there will be much entertainment. I think in this contest, India is far ahead,' he added.

Speaking of the players who could pose a threat to Rohit and Co, Bhajji picked one unassuming player -- Fakhar Zaman.

'Fakhar has that experience, and he can take the game away from India,' Harbhajan added.

Zaman boasts an impressive record against India in the ODIs. The big-hitting southpaw has scored 234 runs in six matches, averaging 46.80 at a blistering strike rate of 82.39.

In the 2017 Champions Trophy final at The Oval, Zaman proved the difference between the two sides when the stakes were high.

Zaman scored a brilliant century to guide Pakistan to a commanding total, before Mohammad Amir ran through the Indian top-order and set their historic win.

REDIFF CRICKET
