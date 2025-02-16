HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Champions Trophy: What's in store for India in Dubai?

Champions Trophy: What's in store for India in Dubai?

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
February 16, 2025 21:34 IST

India likely to play on fresh pitches

Virat Kohli arrives at a nets session in Dubai on Sunday

IMAGE: Virat Kohli arrives at a nets session in Dubai on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI/X

India might not have to play their Champions Trophy league games in Dubai on slow and worn out end-of-the-season tracks as two 22-yard strips in relatively fresh condition have been reserved for the Rohit Sharma-led team.

India are scheduled to play all their three league matches at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium (DICS) against Bangladesh on February 20, Pakistan on February 23 and New Zealand on March 2.

 

There has been a fair amount of cricket being played at the DICS after last year's Women's T20 World Cup, which was followed by the men's U-19 Asia Cup and the popular IL T20 league which is a flagship event of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB).

During the ILT20, DICS hosted 15 matches, including two in the knock-out stages. It can be confirmed that during the 13 matches at the league stage, two of the pitches were left completely unused.

"There are 10 match strips at the DICS. During the league stage, there was specific instructions that those two won't be used now and were needed to be kept fresh for the Champions Trophy," a source in the know of things told PTI.

"However whether any of the two was used for the play-offs isn't known. The idea is to ensure that it doesn't become low and slow after over-use and matches become drag. The fresh pitches will aid the batters and bowlers in equal measure."

Traditionally, the Dubai track has witnessed pacers taking plenty of wickets but this time, the spinners who bowl at a quickish pace could hold the key.

 

 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
