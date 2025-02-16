CT: Arshdeep or Rana, who will partner Shami?

'Former India opener WV Raman, one of the most respected coaches in the country, feels experience will be a key factor which should go in favour of the Punjab pacer.'

IMAGE: Arshdeep Singh enjoys a better economy compared to Harshit Rana. Photograph: BCCI/X

Harshit Rana has been the flavour of the season as far as India's emerging crop of fast bowlers is concerned but head coach Gautam Gambhir find is unlikely to start in India's playing eleven in the Champions Trophy with Arshdeep Singh still considered way ahead in terms of talent and quality.

The Indian team management gave Harshit all three ODIs against England, and if one is absolutely fair to the burly 6-feet-2-inch tall Delhi speedster, he has not looked out of place.

While Arshdeep enjoys a better economy rate of 5.17 compared to Harshit's 6.95 per over, it is the former's ability to bring the ball back into the right-handers during the Powerplay overs that will tilt the scales in his favour in the tournament starting February 19.

Arshdeep, who also has only nine ODIs since he made his debut in a short ODI series in New Zealand in 2022, will be ahead on most counts when one looks at the parameters that would be taken into account based on the conditions available at the Dubai International Stadium.

"Harshit has improved by leaps and bounds in terms of reducing his weight and has become sharper in terms of speed. But if I had to choose one among the two as Mohammed Shami's partner, it has to be Arshdeep as he can swing the ball both ways and is a left-armer," former national selector Devang Gandhi told PTI.

"I would be a trifle surprised if Harshit starts ahead of Arshdeep," Gandhi, who has also seen Rana from close quarters as Delhi Ranji coach, added.

India will start with a clash against Bangladesh on February 20 in Dubai.

IMAGE: 'Harshit Rana hits the deck and gets it to move a bit both ways after pitching, along with those effective occasional heavy balls in the range of mid 140s'. Photograph: BCCI

It is understood that Harshit started in all three games against England because the team management, currently helmed by Gambhir, wanted to check out if his protege could be considered as Jasprit Bumrah's replacement, and also this was the only series where Shami's fitness could also have been tested in real terms.

Hence, Arshdeep was rested in the first two games and only got a chance when the think-tank decided to rest Shami, who had played back to back ODIs.

Former India opener WV Raman, one of the most respected coaches in the country, feels experience will be a key factor which should go in favour of the Punjab pacer.

"Arshdeep, due to his relative experience and the left arm being a different dimension, has an advantage. The Dubai track will be decent for the pacers," Raman observed.

He also raised a key point about playing multi-nation event compared to bilateral series.

"A bit more experience always helps in ICC events, which is a different ball game from bilaterals. In ICC event, you will play different opposition every day and accordingly an experienced bowler changes his plans," said Raman, who has also been India U-19 batting coach and head coach of the national women's team.

Gandhi, on his part, also pointed out the options Arshdeep brings to the table in various phases of the match.

"Harshit hits the deck and gets it to move a bit both ways after pitching, along with those effective occasional heavy balls in the range of mid 140s. But when you have Arshdeep, he can swing the new ball and also use angles of the crease effectively when he comes round the wicket during death overs," he explained.

An NCA Level 2 coach, who had watched the India U-19 team play in Dubai during the Asia Cup, had observed that there is at least five to six inches more bounce on offer at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

"If you have that shade extra bounce for a swing bowler then playing Arshdeep is a no-brainer. Harshit is a good talent but if Shami is fit, then Arshdeep, for variation, experience and game awareness partners him," the former NCA coach said.