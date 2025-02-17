PIX: Eyes on the prize, Rohit & Co prep for Champions Trophy

The Indian cricket team landed in Dubai on Saturday but wasted no time to hit the ground running at practice ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy.

Rohit and Co began preparations for their CT campaign in right earnest, at the picturesque ICC Academy practice ground in Dubai on Sunday.

From Virat Kohli to Mohammed Shami and Harshit Rana to Washington Sundar, the whole Indian squad had their time in the nets.

'Dubai. The preps have begun for #ChampionsTrophy 2025. #TeamIndia,' BCCI tweeted with pictures of the squad at training.

IMAGE: Indian Head Coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Rohit Sharma walk out for practice in Dubai on Sunday. Photographs: BCCI/X

IMAGE: Indian opener Shubman Gill would like to carry the momentum into the ICC tournament after his ton against England in the 3rd and final ODI in Ahmedabad last week.

IMAGE: After finding his groove in the series against England, Virat Kohli would look play a massive role in making India's campaign a success.

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav will be an important weapon in India's armour at the CT with his lethal left-arm wrist spinners.

IMAGE: India's pace attack, led by Mohammed Shami with youngsters Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana.

IMAGE: India's first-choice wicket-keeper KL Rahul will be keen to put on a show with bat and gloves.

IMAGE: All-rounder Washington Sundar goes hard in the nets.

IMAGE: India will bank on Axar Patel to break a few partnerships in the middle overs.

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer will look to continue where he left off after a splendid run in the just-concluded ODI series against England.

IMAGE: Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy could bamboozle more than a few opposition batters with his leg breaks. Photograph: BCCI/X

