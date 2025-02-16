IPL 2025: Defending champs KKR to face RCB in season opener

The 18th edition of the prestigious tournament will commence on March 22, 2025 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata and the Final will be played on May 25, 2025 at the same iconic venue.

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer had led Kolkata Knight Riders to the Indian Premier League title in 2024. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shreyas Iyer/X

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made the much-awaited reveal on Sunday, February 16, announcing the schedule for the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

The 18th edition of the prestigious tournament will commence on March 22, 2025 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata and the Final will be played on May 25, 2025 at the same iconic venue.

The 74 matches of the season will be played across 13 venues and will include 12 double-headers, the BCCI wrote on their website.

While the afternoon games will begin at 03.30 PM IST, the evening games will begin from 07.30 PM IST.

The IPL will continue with its two-group structure after the 2022 expansion to a 10-team format.

Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings, and Punjab Kings are in one group, while Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians, and Lucknow Super Giants are in the other.

Each team will play the other sides in their group twice, one pre-determined team from the opposite group, and the remaining four teams from the other group once.

The tournament will kick off with defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) hosting the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 22, 2025.

The first of the 12 double-headers day will take place on March 23, 2025 as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in an afternoon game in Hyderabad.

This will be followed by a mouthwatering clash in the evening as the two five-time IPL champions – Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) – lock horns at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will play their respective first match of the season when they take on each other in Visakhapatnam on March 24, 2025.

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host its first game of the season when Gujarat Titans (GT) host Punjab Kings (PBKS) on March 25, 2025.

Three of the ten IPL teams will play at two venues each.

DC will play their home games in Visakhapatnam and at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. RR will play their two home games at Guwahati -- where they host KKR and CSK -- and play the remainder of the home games at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

PBKS, meanwhile, will play their four home matches at the New PCA Stadium, New Chandigarh while the picturesque Dharamsala will host three home games of PBKS – against LSG, DC and MI – at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium.

Hyderabad will host the Qualifier 1 and Eliminator on May 20, 2025 and May 21, 2025 respectively. The action will then shift to Kolkata which will host the Qualifier 2 on May 23, 2025. The all-engrossing summit clash of the TATA IPL 2025 will be played on May 25, 2025.