Rediff.com  » Cricket » India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar's father passes away

India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar's father passes away

May 20, 2021 20:28 IST
Bhuvneshwar Kumar with his wife and parents at a dinner

IMAGE: Bhuvneshwar Kumar with his wife and parents at a family dinner. Photograph: Bhuvneshwar Kumar/Instagram

India and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar's father Kiran Pal Singh passed away in Meerut on Thursday.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, Bhuvneshwar's father was battling liver cancer. The SRH pacer's father's illness was first detected in September last year.

"It is understood that Bhuvneshwar's return from the IPL in UAE last, was mainly due to his father's health condition," the report said.

 

Singh was undergoing treatment, including chemotherapy, at the All Institute of Medical Science here after consulting doctors in the UK.

His condition worsened 14 days ago and he was hospitalised at a private facility in Meerut and was discharged on Tuesday.

He breathed his last on Thursday, succumbing two days later.

Kiran Pal Singh was a retired sub-inspector in the Uttar Pradesh police.

AGENCIES
