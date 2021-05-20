News
Did Kuldeep get vaccinated in guest house?

Did Kuldeep get vaccinated in guest house?

By Rediff Cricket
May 20, 2021 11:51 IST
Kuldeep Yadav

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav gets his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on May 15. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kuldeep Yadav/Twitter
 

Kuldeep Yadav became the latest Indian cricketer to get vaccinated against COVID-19, but the photograph of him getting the jab triggered a controversy on social media.

'Whenever you get a chance get vaccinated immediately. Be safe because we need to be united in the fight against COVID-19,' Kuldeep tweeted in Hindi on May 15.

Some on social media wondered whether the Uttar Pradesh government had started vaccinating people at their homes while others were surprised at the VIP treatment given to the spinner.

Kanpur city Magistrate Himanshu Gupta confirmed that Kuldeep had received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Jogeshwar Hospital in Govind Nagar.

Gupta clarified that Kuldeep had posted the picture of getting vaccinated on the lawns of the guest house as a 'social media gimmick'.

Rediff Cricket
