4000 fans to be allowed for India vs NZ WTC final

4000 fans to be allowed for India vs NZ WTC final

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
May 20, 2021 11:11 IST
IMAGE: Fans enjoy the action during the third Test match between India and England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on February 25, 2021. Photograph: BCCI

The ICC World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand in Southampton will be held in the presence of 4000 spectators, Hampshire County Club head Rod Bransgrove said.

 

The COVID-19 situation has improved in the UK and around 1500 people were allowed to watch the county game between Leicestershire and Hampshire at the Ageas Bowl, which hosts the WTC final from June 18.

"We're staging a four-day county game from today and for the first time since September 2019 fans were allowed for a cricket match in England. The other county games of this round will begin tomorrow and those games too will see crowds," Rod Bransgrove, the head of Hampshire County Club, told Cricbuzz on Wednesday.

Bransgrove told the website that the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the ICC are permitting a crowd of 4000 people in the eagerly-awaited clash.

"I understand 50 per cent of the permitted crowds will be taken by the ICC for its sponsors and other stake holders and we will be selling the rest 2000 tickets. We have already received more than double applications from the fans," Bransgrove said.

"It is a high interest game and there is a good demand for it."

The Indian team, currently quarantining in Mumbai for two weeks, depart for the UK on June 2.

Virat Kohli and his men will undergo a 10-day quarantine in Southampton but are expected to be allowed to train during the period.

"We are waiting the Indian team to complete their quarantine in India and arrive here. We are ready to host them," Bransgrove said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
Indian Premier League - 2021

Indian Premier League - 2021

