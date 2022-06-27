India Optimistic Rohit Will Recover For Test

IMAGE: Will Rohit Sharma recover in time for Friday's game? Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

The Indian team management is not in a hurry to name a stand-in captain in place of Rohit Sharma, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday and is in isolation.

According to a Cricbuzz report, a decision on Rohit's replacement as opener has not yet been taken, but Mayank Agarwal could fly to Birmingham to be with the side in time for the Edgbaston Test starting from Friday, July 1.

Despite the uncertainty, there is optimism that Rohit will recover in time for the Edgbaston Test. If the BCCI asks Agarwal to report for duty, he will be there as a back-up opener should there be any last-minute fitness issues with Rohit.

As far as naming a stand-in captain is concerned, India have options in Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant -- and, of course, Virat Kohli.

England wicket-keeper-batter Ben Foakes also tested positive for COVID-19 and has been replaced by Sam Billings for the Edgbaston Test.

Foakes missed the fourth day of the third Test against New Zealand at Headingley on Sunday, June 26; Jonny Bairstow kept wickets.

India lead the Test series 2-1. The fifth Test, which was to have been played at Old Trafford in Manchester last September, was cancelled due to rising cases of COVID-19.

A win or draw in the 5th Test will help India win a series in England for the first time since 2007.