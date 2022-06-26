News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rohit Sharma tests positive for Covid-19, in isolation

Rohit Sharma tests positive for Covid-19, in isolation

Last updated on: June 26, 2022 07:00 IST
Rohit Sharma bats during India's first innings in the warm-up match against Leicestershire

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma bats during India's first innings on Day 1 of the warm-up match against Leicestershire. Photograph: BCCI

India’s captain Rohit Sharma tested positive for COVID-19 following a Rapid Antigen Test conducted on Saturday, just six days before the fifth Test against England at Edgbaston.

 

Rohit, who was playing in India's ongoing four-day warm-up game against Leicestershire, has been moved to quarantine.

The news of Rohit's positive test was revealed after the third day's play in the warm-up match. He scored 25 in the first innings and did not bat in the second.

Earlier, Ravichandran Ashwin's arrival for the upcoming Test was delayed after he tested positive before leaving India.

"#TeamIndia Captain Rohit Sharma has tested positive for COVID-19 following a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) conducted on Saturday. He is currently in isolation at the team hotel and is under the care of the BCCI Medical Team," the Board of Control for Cricket in India tweeted.

Subject to recovery, Rohit will lead the team against England in the postponed fifth Test, starting July 1 in Edgbaston.

India leads the series 2-1.

The rescheduled match is part of last year's five-Test series which had to be cancelled after the fourth Test due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the Indian camp.

