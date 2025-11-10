India 'not there yet' for T20 WC: Gambhir admits

From fitness point of view, we are still not where we want to be: Gautam Gambhir

IMAGE: Gautam Gambhir said the players needed to take their fitness to the next level as India prepare to defend the title at home. Photograph: BCCI

The Indian cricket team is not where it "wants to be" in terms of its preparations for next year's T20 World Cup yet but head coach Gautam Gambhir says there is enough time in hand to get there.

In an interview with 'bcci.tv', Gambhir said the players needed to take their fitness to the next level as India prepare to defend the title at home.

"It has been a very transparent dressing room, it has been a very honest dressing room and that is how we want this dressing room to be. I think we still aren't where we want to be come the T20 World Cup," he said.

"From the fitness point of view, I think we still aren't where we want to be come the T20 World Cup. And that is exactly the conversation that we've had with the boys as well. We want to be absolutely sharp. We want to be fit. We want to move quicker."

"The fitter we are, the more mentally strong we are. Because come the pressure games come the pressure situation, the more physically strong you are, the more mentally strong you are. We still have three months to be where we want to be," said the former India opener."

The T20 World Cup is scheduled to be held in India and Sri Lanka in February-March next year.