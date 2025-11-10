Ganguly brings AI-driven cricket coaching to India

IMAGE: Sourav Gsnguly is Kabuni's global brand ambassador. Photograph: BCCI

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Monday joined hands with UK-based AI cricket coaching platform Kabuni.

"Kabuni is an AI and large language model platform that learns from the game itself, drawing on decades of cricket data, player movement and coaching knowledge to deliver personalised, data driven coaching through your phone or a Kabuni device," said the company in a statement.

"Kabuni breaks down every movement from a cover drive to a bowling action into measurable insights and real time feedback delivered via video, image, text and voice," it added.

Ganguly is Kabuni's Global Brand Ambassador.

“Quality coaching allows children to learn better, faster and live healthier lives. This level of coaching was only available for professionals, but now it is for everyone."

The device is developed with Cambridge Design Partnership, one of the leading firms in human performance and sports innovation.

Starting with cricket, Kabuni aims to expand to tennis, golf, badminton, table tennis and multiple other sports. The aim is to create a multi-sport ecosystem for performance, wellness, community participation and everyday fitness.

“Cricket is not a sport in India, it is a religion. Kabuni is the world's first digital ecosystem that captures real world play through sport, starting with cricket. It will bring play into learning and help every player discover the athlete within,” Ganguly added.

Kabuni founder and CEO Nimesh Patel said, “India faces an amazing sporting future with the goals of the Fit India movement, the potential of the Commonwealth Games in 2030 and the Olympics in 2036. Kabuni pledges to inspire one billion Indians to move more, play together and live healthier lives over the next decade.”

One per cent of the company's India revenue will be pledged to support grassroots sport across the country.