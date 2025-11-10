HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Rabada confident as SA gear up for India Test challenge

Rabada confident as SA gear up for India Test challenge

November 10, 2025

Experienced Kagiso Rabada will have a big hand in South Africa's fortunes in the upcoming series against India, staring on Friday

IMAGE: Experienced Kagiso Rabada will have a big hand in South Africa's fortunes in the upcoming series against India, staring on Friday. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

India are set to face World Test Champions South Africa in a two-match Test series starting on Friday, November 14.

Shubman Gill and Company will not have it easy and with the Proteas having kickstarted their ICC World Test Championship cycle against Pakistan with a 1-1 draw, an intense contest awaits.

 

South Africa's experienced pacer Kagiso Rabada said their young team are ready for the challenge.

'India is a challenging place to go and play but you have to take the challenge on. I think, the guys who are coming up, we've got a young team and the guys who will be selected for that, will be up for that challenge,' Rabada told Star Sports.

'And playing in an away series in India would be a fantastic achievement to win over in India. I mean, that's really exciting and that's what we're going to be geared towards doing,' he added.

In the 2nd Test against Pakistan, Rabada had scored a crucial 71, stitching a 98-run 10th-wicket partnership between Senuran Muthusamy to bring the Proteas back from the brink and take them to victory to square the series.  

The reigning World Test Champions will be led by Temba Bavuma, who is back after missing the tour against Pakistan.

